– Ryback claims that he was at one point scheduled to face the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30. The WWE alum made the claim on the latest episode of his Conversations With the Big Guy podcast, as you can listen to in full below.

“Mark Carrano actually had showed me the WrestleMania card early,” Ryback said. “They kind of have an idea of what they want to do, obviously, ahead of time, and they had on it Ryback versus Ultimate Warrior. And I just said ‘Cool.’ But, in my head, at the time, it was during my heel deal, that first one, where it probably wasn’t gonna be a favorable position for me as far as all that. But I was excited, because I figured it was his one last moment in WWE. So, I thought it would be really cool. I didn’t think I would necessarily be the right guy for that, because I didn’t know anything about him. I didn’t know what kind of shape he was in, if he could wrestle or not, but I 100% would have done it because I did everything that they asked me there.”