– Ring of Honor has announced all eight participants for 2017’s Top Prospect Tournament. You can see the list below. The tournament begins on February 11th at the Steel City Excellence television taping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

* Josh “The Goods” Woods:

* Raphael “Big Brother” King:

* “The Pain Train” Preston Quinn:

* Curt “The Lone Star” Stallion:

* “Hybrid” Sean Carr:

* “Kingpin” Brian Milonas:

* “The Southern Savior” John Skyler:

* “The Heir Apparent” Chris LeRusso:Ca