According to wrestlinginc.com, the WWE Slam trading card game app posted an update about a new card set that will be available during the WWE Superstar Shakeup tonight. This set will have new red base cards for wrestlers that move to RAW, and dark blue base cards for stars that switch to Smackdown. The site shows an image from the update, which appears to show an outline of AJ Styles on a red card and what appears to be Charlotte on a blue. Both stars have been rumored to move brands.