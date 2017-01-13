– The TNA initials were pretty much removed from Impact Wrestling’s Twitter account over the last several days, going forward, the initials will likely be largely ignored as the company rebrands under Anthem.

– The new Liberace-inspired Aron Rex character was something that was pitched to WWE years ago back when they were bringing Damien Sandow up from FCW. The gimmick was shifted to the intellectual savior of the masses one that he initially ran with.

Credit: PWInsider