– It looks like a former world champion might soon return to TNA Wrestling. The Wrestling Observer (via WrestlingInc.com) reports that TNA has made a contract offer to Nick Aldis aka Magnus to make a return to the company. A deal has not yet been completed, but the report indicates that talks between both sides are currently serious.

Magnus first started working with TNA in 2008. He eventually became TNA tag team champion and the world heavyweight champion. However, Magnus and TNA later parted ways in 2015.