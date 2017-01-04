– PWInsider (via WrestlingInc.com) reports that TNA officials are still in talks with former WWE champion Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio. As of earlier this week, no deal has yet been signed between the two parties.

Del Rio and TNA have reportedly been in talks for the last several months, since his most recent release from the WWE last September. Per the report, fans should not expect to see any major roster or creative changes at the Impact Wrestling tapings this week, and there’s no word yet if Del Rio will make his debut at the tapings.