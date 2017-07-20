UPDATED: According to PWinsider.com, Donovan Dijak is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center next month

ORIGINAL: – Carmella posted the following on Twitter, celebrating one year on the main roster…

One year ago today I was the very last draft pick. Now I'm making history. Never let anyone tell you you're not good enough! 🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/S0JKY3d3aR — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) July 20, 2017

– Rumors of Donovan Dijak heading to WWE have once again picked up as he announced last night that he’s no longer accepting indie bookings. WWE reportedly had interest in him earlier in the year, but his signing was delayed due to ROH accusing WWE of contract tampering…