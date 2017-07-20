wrestling / News

UPDATED: Various News: Carmella Celebrates One Year On The Main Roster, Donovan Dijak is Headed to WWE

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

UPDATED: According to PWinsider.com, Donovan Dijak is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center next month

ORIGINAL: – Carmella posted the following on Twitter, celebrating one year on the main roster…

– Rumors of Donovan Dijak heading to WWE have once again picked up as he announced last night that he’s no longer accepting indie bookings. WWE reportedly had interest in him earlier in the year, but his signing was delayed due to ROH accusing WWE of contract tampering…

