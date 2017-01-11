– Dynamite Kid T-Shirts have been put up for sale in order to help raise funds for his medical care. The shirts are available at Pro Wrestling Tees and a percentage of all shirts sold will go directly to him. Kid, real name Tom Billington, is currently under care at a medical facility due to complications from a stroke.

– Elijah Burke’s charitable organization The Love-Alive Charity Inc. is set to host is event to feed the homeless, displaced and disadvantaged in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday. You can donate here.

– A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay Timothy “Rex King” Smith’s funeral costs. Smith, also known as Timothy Well in WWE, died on Monday due to complications from kidney failure. The campain was originally aiming for $2,500 before Chris Jericho donated the entire amount with a message, “Rex was a good guy who was always good to me! Hopefully he has found peace and is with the Lord now. -CJ” The goal is now $15,000. You can donate here.