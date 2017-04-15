wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Set for Tapings at Orlando Next Week, Alberto El Patron Changes Twitter Handle, and New Episode of TNA’s With This Ring
April 15, 2017 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that TNA will be taping upcoming episodes of Impact Wrestlings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida from April 20 to April 23 at Soundstage 20. The April 20 taping will be a live episode for Pop TV.
– Alberto El Patron has now changed his Twitter handle to @PrideofMexico.
– TNA Released this week’s episode of With This Ring: