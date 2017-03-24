– John Cena will co-host NBC’s Today next Monday and Tuesday to promote Wrestlemania 33.

– WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will launch new WWE footwear and apparel just in time for Wrestlemania 33. Sin Cara posted a photo of himself modeling a t-shirt below.

– In spite of the passing of his wife Jan, Jim Ross said on Twitter that he will still be in Orlando for Wrestlemania week activities. He wrote: