wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross Will Still Go To Orlando For Wrestlemania Week, John Cena Returning To Today, Sin Cara Shows Off PUMA Apparel

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– John Cena will co-host NBC’s Today next Monday and Tuesday to promote Wrestlemania 33.

– WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will launch new WWE footwear and apparel just in time for Wrestlemania 33. Sin Cara posted a photo of himself modeling a t-shirt below.

– In spite of the passing of his wife Jan, Jim Ross said on Twitter that he will still be in Orlando for Wrestlemania week activities. He wrote:

Jim Ross, John Cena, Sin Cara

