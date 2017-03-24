wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Ross Will Still Go To Orlando For Wrestlemania Week, John Cena Returning To Today, Sin Cara Shows Off PUMA Apparel
– John Cena will co-host NBC’s Today next Monday and Tuesday to promote Wrestlemania 33.
– WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will launch new WWE footwear and apparel just in time for Wrestlemania 33. Sin Cara posted a photo of himself modeling a t-shirt below.
Awesome to be one of the first to receive @UltimateWarrior t-shirt thanks to @PUMA and @footlocker ! @WrestleMania @WWE @wweespanol #SinCara pic.twitter.com/PQFMFCJhK2
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 24, 2017
– In spite of the passing of his wife Jan, Jim Ross said on Twitter that he will still be in Orlando for Wrestlemania week activities. He wrote:
I'm eternally grateful for your support during these devastating days. Jan was my Angel & she loved Wrestlemania week.
See you in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/PIvvYSEvHU
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 24, 2017