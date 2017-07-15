wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW G1 Press Conference Video, Young Bucks In Rolling Stone, Nick Jackson’s Backpack and Passport Stolen
– Here is a video of the NJPW G1 Press Conference, as well as a photo of all the wrestlers involved in the G1 Climax 27 tournament. It begins Monday, July 17 at 2am ET.
– Rolling Stone spent a few days with The Young Bucks to give fans an idea of what life is like on the road for an independent wrestler.
– Speaking of the Bucks, Nick Jackson’s backpack was stolen on a trip to Japan. It included his passport and about $2,000 in cash from selling shirts. He just received a new passport, so the incident cost him $4,000. He jokingly blamed The Revival on social media.
My new passport is finally here. This whole saga cost me about $4,000. I'm blaming it on the Revival. pic.twitter.com/7D3gR3y6eM
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 14, 2017
Long story short…Backpack was stolen which had two passports. 1 in which was new that was expedited over night costing $500. 2k in cash…
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 14, 2017