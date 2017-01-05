– Here is a teaser for next week’s episode of Total Divas:

– Brock Lesnar is booked for the March 12 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s a Smackdown live event. You can pre-order tickets now with the code WWEMSG.

– Here’s a preview for next week’s NXT, featuring the Revival vs #DIY for the NXT Tag Team Titles.