WWE News: Brock Lesnar Returning To Madison Square Garden, Preview For Total Divas, Lineup For Next Week’s NXT
January 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a teaser for next week’s episode of Total Divas:
– Brock Lesnar is booked for the March 12 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s a Smackdown live event. You can pre-order tickets now with the code WWEMSG.
– Here’s a preview for next week’s NXT, featuring the Revival vs #DIY for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
Will #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE become 3x #WWENXT #TagTeamChamps? Find out NEXT WEEK! @JohnnyGargano @ProjectCiampa pic.twitter.com/3SRAeFyz0L
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2017
What does your longest-reigning #NXTWomensChampion @WWEAsuka have in store for the #NXTUniverse? Find out NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/06Sn45qYsb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2017