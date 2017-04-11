– Charlotte is said to be fine following a couple of botches during her match with Nia Jax on Raw. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the former Women’s Champion was fine backstage after the match, in which she got dropped on her head after a shoulder-breaker from Jax and wasn’t caught properly when doing a moonsault outside the ring. You can see video of the two moves below.

– Braun Strowman’s attack on Roman Reigns is popular on YouTube. WWE’s video of the attack, which you can see below, already has 3.8 million views as of this writing. That’s almost double the next closest-viewed video from Raw, which was the opening featuring Miz, Maryse and Dean Ambrose which has just over two million views.