– As previously reported, John Cena is set to host the 9AM hour of The Today Show on NBC tomorrow (March 27). Additionally, Nikki Bella is going to appear on tomorrow’s show. It’s now official that Cena will be co-hosting the show again on Tuesday morning.

– WWE is reportedly bringing in Eve Torres into Orlando for WrestleMania weekend. It’s unknown in what capacity she will be working with the company. Besides Torres, former Superstar Kelly Kelly is also going to be doing some signing appearances at WrestleMania Axxess.

