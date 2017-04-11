– Last night’s Raw at the Nassau Coliseum was a complete sell out. There were signs posted all over backstage that there were no comp tickets available for friends and family.

-Combo Tickets for the post-Summerslam Raw and Smackdown tapings at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on August 21 and 22 will go on sale today at noon through ticket master. Tickets for the individual tapings will go on sale on April 22nd.

Credit: Pwinsider.com