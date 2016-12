– WWE released a new promo video showcasing Brock Lesnar and Goldberg taking part in the Royal Rumble match January’s Royal Rumble event. You can check out the new promo clip below.

– Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson was training recently with Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and some other WWE Superstars at CT Fletcher’s Iron Addicts gym in Los Angeles this week. Here are some photos of Fletcher shared with the WWE Superstars on his Twitter account.

YES THIS HAPPENED, THIS MUTHA FUCKA IS STRONG!!!! @WWEBraunStrowm VIDEO COMING SOON!! pic.twitter.com/OvyRydfmq5 — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

AT THE MATCHES AND LOOK WHO I RAN INTO BACK STAGE, SOME LITTLE GUY. @WWETheBigShow I FELT LIKE A BABY pic.twitter.com/vdcRsj2bQH — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016