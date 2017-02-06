– During tonight’s episode of Raw, it was confirmed that Seth Rollins may not be back in time for WrestleMania 33. Michael Cole said on commentary that Rollins did tear his MCL as previously reported and that a WrestleMania 33 appearance was “still in doubt.”

Rollins had been slated to face Triple H at the PPV.

– If you’re a stats freak like me, you may find this infographic interesting. DDT Wrestling podcast co-host Doc Manson shared the below image which reveals some stats from the Elimination Chamber. As it shows, Chris Jericho has the most Chamber appearances with eight as well as the most eliminations with ten. Goldberg and Carlito have the “Best Performances” with three eliminations per appearance: