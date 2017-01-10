wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Thanks New Orleans, Daniel Bryan Supporting Seattle Seahawks

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have posted a new video showing that they plan to support the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Playoffs this past weekend. The Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 6-26.

– Shawn Michaels tweeted the following to New Orleans:

