WWE News: Shawn Michaels Thanks New Orleans, Daniel Bryan Supporting Seattle Seahawks
January 10, 2017
– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have posted a new video showing that they plan to support the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Playoffs this past weekend. The Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 6-26.
– Shawn Michaels tweeted the following to New Orleans:
Thanks #RAW NOLA, I had a lot of fun tonight! Great seeing everybody…don't forget Jan.20 !!! @GavinStoneMovie in a theatre near you!! 😄
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 10, 2017