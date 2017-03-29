wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince Reacts to Women’s Division Article, Goldberg Works at ESPN, WrestleMania Bingo Cards

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Vince McMahon shared out a USA Today article looking at the rise of the women’s division in WWE over the last year, as you can see below:

– WWE has released four WrestleMania 33 bingo cards, which you can download and print from the link in the below Tweet:

– ESPN released the following comedy video of Goldberg working at ESPN for a day:

