wrestling / News
WWE Raw House Show Results: Bayley vs. Charlotte, Balor & Triple H in Six-Man Main Event
March 26, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: PWInsider
WWE returned to Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY featuring the following results:
*WWE Raw Women’s champion Bayley pinned Charlotte Flair.
*Austin Aries pinned WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville in a non-title match.
*Sin Cara & The Golden Truth & Curtis Axel defeated The Shining Stars & Bo Dallas & Titus O’Neil.
*WWE Raw Tag Team champions Gallows & Anderson defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass in a Fatal Four Way.
*Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Alicia Fox.
*Roman Reigns pinned Jinder Mahal.
*Sami Zayn & Finn Balor & Chris Jericho defeated Triple H & Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe.