Credit: PWInsider

WWE returned to Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY featuring the following results:

*WWE Raw Women’s champion Bayley pinned Charlotte Flair.

*Austin Aries pinned WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville in a non-title match.

*Sin Cara & The Golden Truth & Curtis Axel defeated The Shining Stars & Bo Dallas & Titus O’Neil.

*WWE Raw Tag Team champions Gallows & Anderson defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass in a Fatal Four Way.

*Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Alicia Fox.

*Roman Reigns pinned Jinder Mahal.

*Sami Zayn & Finn Balor & Chris Jericho defeated Triple H & Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe.