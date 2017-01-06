wrestling / News
WWE Reveals The 16 UK Championship Tournament Competitors
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the 16 competitors for the 16-man UK Championship Tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th…
* Trent Seven
* Mark Andrews
* Danny Burch
* Wolfgang
* HC Dryer
* Pete Dunne
* Tyler Bate
* Jordan Devlin
* Sam Gradwell
* Tucker
* James Drake
* Dan Moloney
* Joseph Conners
* Tyson T-Bone
* Roy Johnson
* Saxton Huxley
