WWE Reveals The 16 UK Championship Tournament Competitors

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE has announced the 16 competitors for the 16-man UK Championship Tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th…

* Trent Seven
* Mark Andrews
* Danny Burch
* Wolfgang
* HC Dryer
* Pete Dunne
* Tyler Bate
* Jordan Devlin
* Sam Gradwell
* Tucker
* James Drake
* Dan Moloney
* Joseph Conners
* Tyson T-Bone
* Roy Johnson
* Saxton Huxley

