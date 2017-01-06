– WWE has announced the 16 competitors for the 16-man UK Championship Tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th…

* Trent Seven

* Mark Andrews

* Danny Burch

* Wolfgang

* HC Dryer

* Pete Dunne

* Tyler Bate

* Jordan Devlin

* Sam Gradwell

* Tucker

* James Drake

* Dan Moloney

* Joseph Conners

* Tyson T-Bone

* Roy Johnson

* Saxton Huxley