1FW Announces Details For SummerStage Next Month
1FW has announced the details for its SummerStage event in July. The QT Marshall-run promotion announced the full details on Facebook for the show, which takes place on July 25th at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
The full announcement reads:
ATLANTA – Get ready for the BIGGEST night of the summer! ????
1FW SummerStage is taking over Center Stage on Friday, July 25th — and it’s going to be absolutely unforgettable!
Presented by Dalton Carpet One Floor & Home, this show is STACKED with can’t-miss action and legendary moments:
Frat House collides with The Gunn Club & QT Marshall in an all-out war!
Jay Lethal (with Sonjay Dutt) goes one-on-one with Adam Priest in a technical showdown!
Get your tickets now for this historic night: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0062B5D8424C50
Want the VIP experience?
Early access + photo op + signed event poster featuring:
* QT Marshall
* Harley Cameron
* The Frat House’s Preston Vance, Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
* Tony Schiavone — returning to Center Stage for the first time in 30 YEARS!
Add it to your ticket here:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/1fw…/event/0E0062B68FFC249E
PLUS: The MJF EXPERIENCE
Meet MJF in person with this exclusive package that includes:
* Photo op
????️ Autographed 8×10
* Meet & greet with the Salt of the Earth himself
* Available to add to any ticket purchase:
https://www.simpletix.com/…/mjf-experience-at…
* The lights. The legends. The live action.
1FW SummerStage is where moments are made.
