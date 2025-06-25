1FW Announces Details For SummerStage Next Month

1FW has announced the details for its SummerStage event in July. The QT Marshall-run promotion announced the full details on Facebook for the show, which takes place on July 25th at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

The full announcement reads:

ATLANTA – Get ready for the BIGGEST night of the summer! ????

1FW SummerStage is taking over Center Stage on Friday, July 25th — and it’s going to be absolutely unforgettable!

Presented by Dalton Carpet One Floor & Home, this show is STACKED with can’t-miss action and legendary moments:

Frat House collides with The Gunn Club & QT Marshall in an all-out war!

Jay Lethal (with Sonjay Dutt) goes one-on-one with Adam Priest in a technical showdown!

Get your tickets now for this historic night: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0062B5D8424C50

Want the VIP experience?

Early access + photo op + signed event poster featuring:

* QT Marshall

* Harley Cameron

* The Frat House’s Preston Vance, Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter

* Tony Schiavone — returning to Center Stage for the first time in 30 YEARS!

Add it to your ticket here:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/1fw…/event/0E0062B68FFC249E

PLUS: The MJF EXPERIENCE

Meet MJF in person with this exclusive package that includes:

* Photo op

????️ Autographed 8×10

* Meet & greet with the Salt of the Earth himself

* Available to add to any ticket purchase:

https://www.simpletix.com/…/mjf-experience-at…

* The lights. The legends. The live action.

1FW SummerStage is where moments are made.