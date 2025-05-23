2 Cold Scorpio’s Assault Trial Delayed To November

The trial for 2 Cold Scorpio on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action has been delayed to November. As you may recall, the WWE, WCW and ECW alumnus was arrested back in June of 2024 for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a gas station where he was working as a security guard. PWInsider reports that the trial, which was originally set to begin on June 21st, has been pushed back to November 3rd. Both sides agreed to the change, and there’s a pre-trial hearing set for October 23rd.

Scorpio told police that he was working as a security guard at the Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Missouri when he saw a man light a cigarette inside the building and confronted him. The man got upset and asked what he was going to do about it. The two went outside and there was a physical incident. Scorpio said he pulled the knife from his pocket and stabbed the man in self-defense, getting a couple more stabs in as the altercation went on several more moments.

When police arrived on the scene they saw the other man ground, bleeding from the head, chest, legs abdomen, and buttocks. He told police that he didn’t light the cigarette in the store but may have forgotten to fully extinguish it before going inside.

Both of the charges against Scorpio are felonies.