2023 WWE Draft Starts In Two Weeks On Smackdown
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off in two weeks on Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the draft will start on the April 28th episode of the show, and will continue the next Monday on Raw.
Triple H announced on last week’s show that the draft would start in “a few short weeks” and had said every Superstar will be eligible for the draft. Details on the draft’s format have yet to be revealed.
