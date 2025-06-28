3-Day Combo Tickets For WWE Crown Jewel: Perth On Sale Wednesday

WWE has announced that 3-day combo tickets for Crown Jewel: Perth, RAW and Smackdown at the RAC Arena go on sale this Wednesday. This includes all three shows: Smackdown on October 10, Crown Jewel on October 11 and RAW on October 13.

Three-day combo tickets for Crown Jewel: Perth, SmackDown & Raw at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on sale Wed. July 2

June 28, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that three-day combo tickets for the company’s takeover in Perth, Western Australia, will go on sale Wednesday, July 2 at 1pm AWST via Ticketek.com.au. RAC Arena will host SmackDown on Friday, October 10, Crown Jewel: Perth on Saturday, October 11, and Raw on Monday, October 13.

Presale for the three-day combo tickets will begin Monday, June 30 at 1pm AWST. Fans can now register for the presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/WWEAustralia2025. Additional information regarding individual event tickets will be announced at a later date.

Crown Jewel: Perth will feature some of the biggest WWE Superstars, including Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who will make his final WWE appearance in Australia as part of his 2025 farewell tour, Australian native Rhea Ripley, and more.

Additionally, Crown Jewel: Perth Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/perth. To learn more about travel package opportunities, please visit Sportsnet Holidays at https://bit.ly/perth-travel-packages.

For more information visit www.wwe.com or www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.