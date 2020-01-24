411’s Live NWA Hard Times 2020 Coverage

wrestling / News
– Joe Galli & Stu Bennett are on commentary.
TV Title Tournament Match: The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch: They go right at it, Question Mark hits a dropkick and to the floor they go for some brawling until Murdoch gets posted. Back in and Question Mark starts targeting the shoulder, hits palm strikes and a backdrop. Chops follows and the suplex gets 2. Murdoch fires back, heads up top and the bulldog follows and Question Mark pops up, Murdoch hits another top rope bulldog and wins! Trevor Murdoch defeated The Question Mark @ 3:10 via pin
TV Title Tournament Match: Dan Maff vs. Zicky Dice: Maff takes him down right away, works him over in the corner and follows with chops. Dice fires back, and the bulldog gets 2. He lays the boots to Maff and covers for 2. Maff fights back, but Dice follows with double axe handle and shoulder tackle for 2. Maff kills him with a half and half, a a spear, cannonball and senton for the win. Dan Maff defeated Zicky Dice @ 3:05 via pin
TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross: Starks hits a shoulder tackle, Matt follows with a dropkick and to the floor Matt hits an elbow drop. Back in and Matt up top, and drops down but Starks cuts him off and covers for 2. Matt fires back, but Starks hits a neck breaker and dropkick for 2. Matt counters Buster Keaton, hits clotheslines and the back handspring elbow and cross body for 2. The rolling double stomp gets 2. The cutter connects, Matt up top and the shooting star press misses, Starks hits Buster Keaton and that’s all. Ricky Starks defeated Matt Cross @ 3:45 via pin
– Tim Storm arrives and it’s announced that Anderson will not compete tonight. Storm praises the NWA family of fans and says he hates that Anderson isn’t here to compete. He doesn’t want an easy path, but if he gets a bye he’ll take it. His goal is to make Momma Storm proud and win that TV title.
– TV Title Tournament Match: Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson @ 0:00 via forfeit [NR]
– Stu Bennett thanks the venue for being great hosts and then announces that the next PPV in April (the Crockett Cup) will take place in a bigger venue.
NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. Wildcards vs. Drake & Storm: Kamille is at ringside. This is three in at a time and you can only tag your partner. Lattimer attacks Morton and brawls with Drake. Drake cuts him off, Morton in and they double team Lattimer. Morton takes control until Isaacs tags in, Stom and Gibson in and they double team Isaacs. Storm runs wild, Isaacs runs him into Gibson and Gibson is dumped. Lattimer posts him and Kamille attacks. Lattimer clotheslines Storm for 2. Lattimer maintains control, Isaacs back in and follows with rights. Storm fires up, but runs into a powerslam for 2. Lattimer back in, follows with rights and Storm fights off the powerbomb, but Lattimer keeps him down as Kamille beats on Gibson. Storm fights back but the ref didn’t see the tag. Cheap shot by Isaacs and we get a double down. Isaacs in and attacks Gibson, but Storm hits the code breaker and tags in Drake. Latimer in, Drake works him over and the elbow drop follows for 2. He takes out Isaacs, but Lattimer hits a powerbomb. Morton tags in and destroyer on Latimer. Gibson puls lKamille out and Drake hits gravy train on Morton and we have new champions. Drake & Storm defeated Champions The Rock & Roll Express & Wildcards @ 8:15 via pin
– The new champions get promo time and Drake says he was going to hold gold and now he does. Storm says he and Drake and united and Drake says it doesn’t matter what you cal them because they are the champs.
NWA Women’s Title Match: Champion Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa: They brawl at the bell and Kay takes early control and lays the boots to her. Kay follows with the northern lights for 2. She lays in chops and follows with body shots. Kay grounds things, Rosa counters out and Kay hits the neck breaker for 2. Rosa powders and Kay then suplexes her back in and covers for 2. Kay follows with more strikes, but Rosa cuts her off wit a dropkick. She follows with elbow strikes, chokes out Kay in the ropes and then delivers body shots. She lays the boots to Kay and the suplex gets 2. Kay to the floor and Rosa follows with a dropkick. She starts attacking the arm, posts Kay and back in, Rosa stays focused on the arm. She stuns the arm off the ropes, and mocks Kay by bowing. Kay rolls into a knee bar but Rosa fights out and follows with an arm bar. She follows with kicks to the arm, Kay fires back, lays in kicks and Rosa goes back after the arm and arm bars her again. Kay fights, Rosa then delivers strikes, but Kay counters into a German for 2. Kay follows with kicks, but Rosa Germans her and covers for 2. Rosa up top, but Kay rolls to he floor. Rosa drops down and the apron cannonball is caught as Kay apron bombs her. Back in and Kay covers for 2. Rosa counters AK 47 into code red and that gets 2. The dropkick follows, Rosa up top and Kay bitches catching the high cross, but Rosa counters into code red again for 2. The octopus hold follows, Kay counters out and hits a tombstone for 2! Kay picks her up and follows with strikes, takes her up top and Rosa fights her of and the missile dropkick follows. Rosa fires up but Kay fights her off, and AK 47 connects and the cover gets 2. Rosa kicks out again as Kay’s arm is too hurt to hook a leg. They trade strikes, chops and go crazy fists as Rosa locks on a guillotine choke, but Kay fights it off, they work up top and Kay follows with strikes and chops, Rosa fires back and follow with a sunset bomb for 2. Head kick by Kay, she gets posted and Rosa arm bars her and Kay powers up but Rosa hits an thunder driver to win. Thunder Rose defeated Champion Allysin Kay @ 17:20 via pin
