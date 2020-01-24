411’s Live NWA Hard Times 2020 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s NWA Hard Times 2020

– Joe Galli & Stu Bennett are on commentary.

TV Title Tournament Match: The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch : They go right at it, Question Mark hits a dropkick and to the floor they go for some brawling until Murdoch gets posted. Back in and Question Mark starts targeting the shoulder, hits palm strikes and a backdrop. Chops follows and the suplex gets 2. Murdoch fires back, heads up top and the bulldog follows and Question Mark pops up, Murdoch hits another top rope bulldog and wins! Trevor Murdoch defeated The Question Mark @ 3:10 via pin

TV Title Tournament Match: Dan Maff vs. Zicky Dice : Maff takes him down right away, works him over in the corner and follows with chops. Dice fires back, and the bulldog gets 2. He lays the boots to Maff and covers for 2. Maff fights back, but Dice follows with double axe handle and shoulder tackle for 2. Maff kills him with a half and half, a a spear, cannonball and senton for the win. Dan Maff defeated Zicky Dice @ 3:05 via pin

TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross : Starks hits a shoulder tackle, Matt follows with a dropkick and to the floor Matt hits an elbow drop. Back in and Matt up top, and drops down but Starks cuts him off and covers for 2. Matt fires back, but Starks hits a neck breaker and dropkick for 2. Matt counters Buster Keaton, hits clotheslines and the back handspring elbow and cross body for 2. The rolling double stomp gets 2. The cutter connects, Matt up top and the shooting star press misses, Starks hits Buster Keaton and that’s all. Ricky Starks defeated Matt Cross @ 3:45 via pin

– Tim Storm arrives and it’s announced that Anderson will not compete tonight. Storm praises the NWA family of fans and says he hates that Anderson isn’t here to compete. He doesn’t want an easy path, but if he gets a bye he’ll take it. His goal is to make Momma Storm proud and win that TV title.

– TV Title Tournament Match: Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson @ 0:00 via forfeit [NR]

– Stu Bennett thanks the venue for being great hosts and then announces that the next PPV in April (the Crockett Cup) will take place in a bigger venue.

NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. Wildcards vs. Drake & Storm : Kamille is at ringside. This is three in at a time and you can only tag your partner. Lattimer attacks Morton and brawls with Drake. Drake cuts him off, Morton in and they double team Lattimer. Morton takes control until Isaacs tags in, Stom and Gibson in and they double team Isaacs. Storm runs wild, Isaacs runs him into Gibson and Gibson is dumped. Lattimer posts him and Kamille attacks. Lattimer clotheslines Storm for 2. Lattimer maintains control, Isaacs back in and follows with rights. Storm fires up, but runs into a powerslam for 2. Lattimer back in, follows with rights and Storm fights off the powerbomb, but Lattimer keeps him down as Kamille beats on Gibson. Storm fights back but the ref didn’t see the tag. Cheap shot by Isaacs and we get a double down. Isaacs in and attacks Gibson, but Storm hits the code breaker and tags in Drake. Latimer in, Drake works him over and the elbow drop follows for 2. He takes out Isaacs, but Lattimer hits a powerbomb. Morton tags in and destroyer on Latimer. Gibson puls lKamille out and Drake hits gravy train on Morton and we have new champions. Drake & Storm defeated Champions The Rock & Roll Express & Wildcards @ 8:15 via pin

– The new champions get promo time and Drake says he was going to hold gold and now he does. Storm says he and Drake and united and Drake says it doesn’t matter what you cal them because they are the champs.