411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 2.3.24: Tiffany Stratton Talks Her Debut, Plus More!

-I am Team Cody just because it’s the story they have been building towards for a year, and nobody wants a 4th WrestleMania ending with Roman retaining. Let’s get to it!

-Right to where we left off with Rock and Roman Reigns face-to-face as the crowd chants “This is Awesome.” No, it’s not!

-Scott Stanford is here this week and he is joined by Matt Camp. Scott notes that Cody didn’t give a definite decision, and Camp picks up on that saying there are twists on the Road to WrestleMania.

-To the video as we have a 4 Team Fatal 4 Way to figure out who faces Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate get the win and advance to the next round.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Dunne and Bate! They are one win away from The Tag Title Match at Elimination Chamber. Bate says that sounds good and tonight they are one step closer to becoming Tag Team Champions. Dunne says The Bruiserweight is back and British Strong Style is back and Judgment Day need to get ready.

-Next week on SmackDown they face the winners of a Fatal 4 Way Tag Match on RAW. I like this mini tournament as it crosses both brands and gives the winning team a few solid wins under their belt before Elimination Chamber.

-Bobby Lashley/Street Profits still to come! Tiffany Stratton makes her SD LD debut as well!

-Rhea Ripley Elimination Chamber commercial!

-To the video as Lashley and The Profts went to battle with The Final Testament. No match as they just opted to beat on each other before we could ever get a bell. B-Fab takes joins Team Lashley to cancel out Scarlett. Good for her!

-Byron is backstage with Lashley, The Profits, and B-Fab! Lashley notes they have just started to fight and he thanks B-Fab for her help tonight. Ford says nobody has come out to stand up for them until now. Dawkins says it is even now and they aren’t worried about Paul as they will turn him to dust. B-Fab saw a problem tonight and she decided to come through and be the solution. They invite Byron to the after party because it’s Black History Month.

-To the video as Bayley got to make her WrestleMania choice and we all knew it would be Iyo. Predictable does not mean bad, and in this case, they crushed it. I like the twist of Bayley pulling a Batista and being one step ahead of Iyo and The Kabuki Warriors. The crowd is primed to cheer for Bayley and now they get the chance. It’s Iyo vs. Bayley at WrestleMania in what is the first official match of the show.

-Tiffany Stratton up next. Weird they put her on the opposite brand of Kaiser. They tend to keep couples together now.

-To the video as Tiffy Time comes to SmackDown. Stratton gets the win in her debut against Michin. This was fine for a debut.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Tiffany and congratulates her on the week she has had. It was only a matter of time before Tiffy Time came to RAW or SmackDown, and SmackDown won the war. We are going to be seeing more of The Center of The Universe. Toodles!

-Camp and Stanford discuss the Rumble debuts of Stratton and Cargill. They also discuss the current free agents.

-To the video as Cody looks like an idiot as he steps aside after winning The Rumble, so that Rock book himself in a Main Event at WrestleMania. The crowd popped for The Rock, so we will see if they eventually turn on him and this match. It does not good if Rock ends the run of Roman, and it sucks just as much if Roman walks out of Mania again with The Title. I will still hold out hope something changes, but it’s The Rock, so it’s his World in the end.

-WrestleMania XL Press Event on Thursday. Boo Rock and Roman please!

