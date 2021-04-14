411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Edge on Tearing His Triceps, Being in WrestleMania Main Event

411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Edge

-Air Date: 04.13.21

-Run Time: 40:36

-March 28, 2021: Asheville, NC: Edge tells us he had to be content with being main eventing WrestleMania and figured he would never find a way back. They show video of Edge running up a wooded hillside as he trains for Mania 37. He says it will be real when he walks to the ring and hears an audience again. This is WWE Chronicle: Edge!

-The following takes place from Jan 31, 2021 to April 9, 2021.

-March 29, 2021: Edge talks about being big on visualization and how he can see the match. He dozes off into a different world and Beth will have to ask him if he is still there. He laughs that it means he is more there than he usually is. He relates being in the ring to what an artist sees when there is a blank canvas. The ring is a second home or old comfortable shoe you slip on. Even as he sits talking to the camera he has already though of more.

-Eight Months Earlier: Edge in the hospital just waking up after his surgery telling us he feels like he is back in the starting block. Back to Backlash and Edge tells us that when he took the RKO he felt he tore his triceps, but he is hoping it’s just low blood sugar. Looking back he says that he told himself that a torn triceps isn’t that bad and laughs. Back in the hospital he tells us that he hopes now this ends with him back at a WrestleMania in front of an audience.

-Royal Rumble 2021: Edge says he is much more calm that last year, but feels this is going to be weird because a Rumble is so driven by fan participation. He will check social media out later for fan reactions to get feedback. Edge heads off to get his hair cut (barber is wearing a mask which nearly cost the Chiefs a few players in the Super Bowl) and tells the barber he doesn’t believe in straight razors. He talks with Graves while getting the cut and tells him he lost his laugh and now wheezes when he hears something funny.

-Edge brings out his coat for the show and says it weighs about 40 lbs. He feels good and mentally prepared. He needs to get the blood flowing and it’s all about the performance now.

-Edge is at Gorilla and makes his entrance in the 1 position. Christian enters at 24 and in one the coolest moments in year E&C reunite with a hug. Christian returning was such a great moment! The match seemingly comes down to Edge vs Rollins, but Orton returns to hit an RKO before getting tossed for real to give Edge the win.

-After the match Edge tells Michael Hayes he feels good and his wind was fine. He still feels like this is a dream and he is going to wake up. Next to his family, the ring means the most to him. If this was s script for Hollywood they would say it is impossible and he is doing trying to get it. Now he just wants to enjoy it.

-Feb 1, 2021: The RAW after Rumble: Edge brings up he won this Rumble 11 years to the day he won his first one. He can’t plan for his triceps to be healed in time for this to happen and he can’t plan that the second night of Mania is 10 years to the day he announced his retirement. When those things happen you have to capture lightning in a bottle and run with it.

-Edge checks out his retirement announcement from April 11, 2001 on his phone. Present day Edge says it was a whirlwind and flew by and he just spoke from his heart. He thinks it threw the audience off as they are conditioned to thinking everything is a storyline. He remembers thinking he just had to get through it outwardly as he knew inside he would have emotional hurdles.

-Feb 12, 2021: Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns gets speared by Edge to set our Main Event for WrestleMania 37.

-Edge talks about coming from an era that bridged three generations of talents and now he is back with talent like Roman, Seth, and AJ Styles. For years he always wanted a match with Roman as he knew that was a WrestleMania match.

-Back home in North Carolina and Edge is playing Dr. Marion. AWESOME! He tells us that is a was he decompresses. He plays it in the morning with his coffee. Beth yelling big deal when he says he cleared level 20 is wonderful.

-Edge talks about having a life outside of wrestling and how it helps keep you from being obsessed with wrestling. His girls have helped him balance this thing and his comeback is for them as well.

-He talks about his mom and being there when she took her last breaths. Oh man, last time they did a documentary on him the stuff with his mom was gut wrenching and this is going to bring the feels. He says his more would be concerned and ask is he is sure and of course he is sure. She would then say he deserves to be in the WrestleMania Main Event every year. He says he doesn’t know what is out there in the afterlife which he thinks makes him agnostics, but he feels she is out there kicking around somewhere. She is enjoying that he has gotten this thing he loves so much back. Now that he has kids he knows as a parent you want your kids to follow that which brings them joy. Truth!

-Edge goes through his insane Rocky in Russia workout routine as he pushes 280 lbs up and down his driveway in a cart. Then he beats on a heavy duty tore with a sledgehammer for a bit. His dog watches on as Edge says that is his training partner and is tough to impress.

-March 19, 2021: SmackDown: Edge got to be a guest DJ on Foo Fighters Radio Network where he got to pick 10 songs and explain why. It finally aired and he had fans tweeting him that he was a great DJ. Now we get to SmackDown and Edge says the show has always felt like his home base along with Taker, Batista, JBL, Rey and Eddie. He is making his in ring return on SmackDown and he is excited to get in the ring against someone other than Randy Orton.

-Backstage he meets up with Rey and Dominick. That has to trip Edge out as well to see Rey’s son being one of his contemporaries. I guess the same could be said for this opponent: Jey Uso as he is the son of Rikishi. After the match Edge tells us that he was told that if he fell he could die. He has gone from that to wrestling a 15 minute match with a young guy like Jey Uso. He goes back to the idea that he is going to stop trying to figure it out and instead will just enjoy it. He puts Jey over for being very good and that they were in sync with each other. He came back to work with this new guys and it was great.

-Back at home Edge is preparing breakfast as they blew up their microwave. He only has 7 minutes to eat as he has a bunch of virtual press to do with ESPN, and other places. Someone brings up the idea that his comeback is like Shawn Michaels and Edge says he did take some notice of that, but brings up that Shawn was only gone for 4 years and he was gone 9. As he finishes up his last interview his daughter finally gets to come in to see him. Sweet moment!

-March 21, 2021: Fastlane: Bryan forces Reigns to tap, but no ref and then Edge interjects himself to basically guarantee we are getting a 3 way at Mania. Edge talks about the journey all 3 of them have made and how they each had wrestling taken away from them. It’s special for all 3 of them to be in the Main Event and it is bigger than any pro-wrestling story. They can be proof positive for people fighting their own battles. He talks about his “Own Your Scars” shirt and how he has had people tell him they have worn that shirt into hospitals when they needed life saving surgery including a 6 year old girl that needed heart surgery. Aww!

-SmackDown: Pearce makes the Triple Threat Match at Mania official and Edge loses it as he takes everyone out with a steel chair.

-North Carolina: Edge says this past Friday was the most comfortable he has felt since he’s been back. That incarnation of Edge is what comes the most natural to him. There needs to be an element of danger with Edge and he says it was him that was holding that back. He was trying to reinvent what Edge is and he realized this wasn’t an instance of that. Everyone needed reminded of what Edge is and not some new version. Makes total sense! “That’s the guy that slapped Cena’s dad. That’s the guy that cashed in on Undertaker.” I was there for that cash in as it was in Pittsburgh at the Igloo. Nice!

-April 9, 2021: SmackDown before Mania: Edge cuts a fantastic promo explaining his actions and motivations and yes, he is a heel, but you believe every word he is saying and most importantly be believes every word he is saying. Just great stuff and same with the ones cut by Bryan and Reigns to open and close the show.

-Back to where we started with Edge on top of the mountain he was climbing. For his it is always a place to decompress when things get crazy. He never took the opportunity to do this during his last run because he was so obsessed with wrestling and he needed to. It’s not lost on him on how rare this type of thing is and he can point to Shawn, Daniel, and Roman. The mind trip for him is that is has been almost a decade. He knows the road is not long and needs to bleed the stone as much as possible. He doesn’t think this would taste as sweet without being forced to retire a decade ago. There is no family and that shows everything happens for a reason. He made the most of the 9 years he was away and he will make the most of the short time he is back and he will finish it right. Four years ago he would have said we are full of shit if we had told him this was happening, yet here we are. He knows how fortunate he is and he is going to enjoy the ride.

-Good stuff as always with this series and really with all the documentaries they have been pumping out. I enjoyed the one a year ago a bit more as it detailed his climb to get back into the ring after being away 9 years. This was a nice piece to add to the intrigue and story of the Mania Main Event, though it made Edge look like a big babyface. It’s funny they made the change to getting him back to the old Edge because everyone assumed the crowd was turning on him and instead he was the most cheered man in the match as even Bryan got some boos. Definitely check this one out as it’s another strong entry in this series. Thanks for reading!