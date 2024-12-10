411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser Face-Off, More

-We jump right to the video as GUNTHER is cutting a promo on Finn Balor ahead of their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Judgment Day interrupt and Balor takes credit for GUNTHER winning at Survivor Series and after 8 long years, he will be a World Champion again. GUNTHER notes Finn was the Best in the World, 8 years ago, for ONE NIGHT. Judgment Day go to attack and Damian Priest is here to get him some. Balor eats a chop from GUNTHER and Priest takes a clothesline. All three men continue to brawl around ringside, and Judgment Day has the numbers, so Balor gets to stand tall.

-We now have a Triple Threat set for Saturday Night’s Main Event! Anytime there is a change like that, you wonder if GUNTHER is losing the World Title without getting pinned.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Next week on RAW, The War Raiders get another shot at Judgment Day’s World Tag Titles. It’s going to be a busy couple of days for Balor.

-To the video as The Final Testament and Miz did battle with The Wyatt Sicks. Scarlett gets involved which brings out Nikki Cross. Howdy with The Mandible Claw on Miz, but Paul Ellering makes his return and blinds Howdy with powder, which lets Karrion get the win. The Wyatt Sicks had to lose eventually, and I am sure this will continue.

-The Final Testament celebrates backstage and Miz congratulates them, and thinks his job is done, but Kross forces him to stay. Miz being stuck between these crazy groups is kind of fun.

-Damian Priest still to come!

-Saturday Night’s Main Event! This Saturday! 8 PM! NBC! Peacock!

-WWE Legacy Titles! My Niners blew the doors off The Bears yesterday! Sorry Seth!

-WWE on Peacock commercial! 2025 could be the last year of WWE on Peacock, which would suck.

-WrestleMania Vegas! Tickets on sale now!

-To the video as The Women’s IC Title Tournament continued with Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega vs. Lyra Valkyria. Lyra gets the win and joins Dakota Kai in the semi-finals. Two more spots to go! Kai gets the winner of Stark/Raquel/Kayden. Lyra gets the winner of Alba/Sane/Nattie.

-Next week on RAW: Carter vs. Stark vs. Raquel!

-To the video as Liv Morgan did battle with Dakota Kai. Weird match to book as Liv is the Champion and Dakota is building momentum in the IC Tournament. Kai takes the loss thanks to interference from PFC. Damage CTRL make the save but Liv gets in the last shot as she catches Iyo with Oblivion!

-Damian Priest, American Made, and Bron Breakker still to come!

-WWE goes European on the Road to WrestleMania in March. It should produce some amazing crowds.

-Damian Priest hype video!

-Top 25 Instagram Photos of The Week!

-Alpha Academy commercial! Pretty funny!

-American Made is backstage and Gable is having a tough week. Gable notes he is dealing with his issues about guys in masks. He is also annoyed by the Alpha Academy we just saw. He tells his charges to make heads roll and show the world why they are American Made.

-To the video as Seth Rollins got to unload on CM Punk, but Sami is out to try talk sense into him. He tells Rollins his obsession with Punk brings the worst out in him, but it’s his business and he can handle it his way. Sami announces he gets Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Drew attacks in near the Tron and beats Sami down until officials can pull him off.

-Bron Breakker up next!

-Royal Rumble! Indianapolis! Biggest Indy Show of The Year!

-NXT commercial!

-Shop WWE for Championship Belts!

-WWE Live commercial! 13 Brand New Events to kick off 2025!

-Saturday Night’s Main Event commercial! OBSESSION! This Saturday!

-GUNTHER is backstage and questions where Ludwig has been. Ludwig notes he was with Pearce signing a contract for an IC Title Match. He has his own business to take care of and that’s what he did. GUNTHER gives his blessing and tells Ludwig to handle Bron the Imperium Way.

-Next Monday on RAW: Bron Breakker defends his IC Title against Ludwig Kaiser!

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are backstage and mention PFC is dirty. That brings in PFC and they trade verbal barbs.

-To the video as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out without music and get PRISON DOM HEAT after what they did to Big E. Fantastic! Woods gets it the worst, but neither can say much without the crowd drowning them out. Big E chant and man, I hope he is cleared because the place is going to explode if he returns. Kofi and Woods opt to leave instead of talk and the crowd roars with approval. Great stuff!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bron Breakker and before he can say anything, Ludwig Kaiser is here. Ludwig knows Bron was trying to get under his skin last week. Bron says he is not worried about GUNTHER’S watchdog and before they can come to blows, Cathy yells for help. Ludwig gets in a slap to the face as officials hold Bron back.

-Damian Priest still to come!

-Slammin 7: 7) Balor laying out Priest and GUNTHER, 6) Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament and Miz 5) Drew Attacking Sami 4) Iyo Eating Oblivion 3) Rhea and Raquel: ANYTHING GOES 2) Women’s IC Title Tournament Match 1) Iyo Suicide Dive on Liv and then stare down with Rhea

-Hey, another SNME commercial! I can’t blame them for promoting the heck out of this show. Curious to see what kind of audience it can draw. No college football to compete with this time.

-Kevin Owens hype video. Good stuff as it went over all his accomplishments including beating Cena, Universal Champion, WrestleMania Main Event, etc. I really want to see KO win the WWE Title on Saturday!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Damian Priest. He yells that Judgment Day can’t get the job done. He is pissed off and that sucks for Judgment Day and GUNTHER. The Street King will Rise!

-Rundown of SNME’s card! At some point they need to do a 2 out of 3 Falls Tag Title Match just for nostalgia.

-To the video as our Main Event was Raquel vs. Rhea: ANYTHING GOES! Iyo and Liv both get involved before Rhea gets the win after putting Raquel through a table.

-This Saturday: Liv defends her World Title against Iyo!

-Sam’s Stars: 5) Damian Priest, 4) Paul Ellering, 3) Drew McIntyre, 2) Lyra Valkyria, 1) Prison Dom

-Megan wraps up the show as Sam is hyping Dom, and that’s how we close this one. Thanks for reading!