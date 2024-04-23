411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, & Sheamus Want The Intercontinental Title, More!

-A quick plug before RAW Talk as my latest review of Rivals can be found here. It’s Hogan vs. Savage, so it’s awesome! Let’s get to it!

-Breaking News: Becky Lynch is our New Women’s World Champion. This is her 7th reign overall and her first as The Women’s World Champion. It was a safe choice which is fine because Becky as Champion is never a bad thing. I was kind of hoping they would pull the trigger on Chelsea just for the crowd reaction and her celebration but perhaps one day.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They praise Becky Lynch for her win tonight and also bring up how Liv Morgan just keeps coming up short.

-To the video as Sami Zayn gets attacked backstage by Bronson Reed. Sweet splash by Reed that looked killer!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Bronson Reed and his message to Sami is simple. When he wants the IC Title, he will take it. He is sick of the idea that Sami is an underdog. He notes Sami is a master manipulator with his conspiracy theories and taking a family apart from the inside. He will beat the underdog into Sami if needed and take his Title. Good stuff from Reed there!

-Sheamus and Chad Gable still to come!

-Tomorrow is NXT Spring Breakin’

-This Friday is Night One of the WWE Draft on SmackDown! Night Two is one week from tonight on RAW.

-To the video as Awesome Truth defended their World Tag Titles for the first time and got the win over DIY. At some point they either need to put the Titles on DIY or keep letting them lose until Ciampa can’t take it anymore and we get Ciampa/Gargano tearing into each other again.

-To the video as Sheamus gets a win over Nakamura with Drew McIntyre watching from ringside.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Sheamus and he notes he is still trying to shake off the ring rust. He is trying to talk some sense into Drew as that is his best mate. They are living their dream and Drew needs to realize that. He makes mention that The IC Title within reaching distance and that will always be his priority. He thanks for the fans for watching as Happy Sheamus is what we are getting at the moment.

-To the video as Ricochet and Andrade get a win over Santos Escobar and JD McDonagh. Sanots was subbing for Prison Dom, who is out with a shoulder injury. This was all kinds of sloppy at times as some of the timing was off, but it was good enough. Damian Priest heads down and lays out Ricochet and Andrade. As the new World Champion, they need to make Priest a monster and this was a step towards that.

-Next week on RAW it’s Judgment Day vs. Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade. Should be a fun party match!

-Chad Gable up next!

-To the video as we see footage from the Women’s Battle Royal that closed the show. The ending seemed to lack drama because I noticed Lynch went through the ropes instead of over the top when they battled on the apron. I actually thought they were going to eliminate her and have that be the loophole, but instead Becky eliminates Liv to become a World Champion again.

-To the video as New Day gets a win over Imperium, and GUNTHER is pissed as he breaks the announce chair. Kaiser has had enough and turns on Vinci. GUNTHER approves in the back though I worry what this means for Vinci as Kaiser seems to be the one they want to push. I could see them separating these two during The Draft. It was an impressive beat down from Kaiser!

-To the video as Gable completes the heel turn by running down Tozawa, Maxine, and Otis. You can see Otis’ heart rip when Gable calls him a disappointment. Gable says they will all help him with The IC Title no matter what. The crowd is not happy with them giving in to Gable. It should be a big moment when Otis has enough and blasts Gable.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Chad Gable and he says we have been seeing a different side of him for the past four years. Now he is the real Chad Gable as this is what we have all been waiting for. The three clowns need someone to listen to and he is doing this for them. This is what they signed up for and they are going to win the IC Title as a team.

-Plug for The Bump: Trick Williams is the guest this Wednesday!

-The Draft begins Friday on SmackDown and continues Monday on RAW!

-Megan wraps things up for this week and we are out. Thanks for reading!