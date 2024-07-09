411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bron Breakker Promises To Fight Like a Steiner, More

-Welcome to 411’s coverage of WWE RAW Talk. The big news tonight is the return of Rhea Ripley. Sucks to be Liv and probably Dom too. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts. They get right too it as Rhea Ripley made her return and Liv took off for the hills while Dom looked like he crapped his pants.

-At SummerSlam it will be Damian Priest defending his World Title against GUNTHER. To the video package that was shown on RAW for GUNTHER. He notes WWE needed him and he didn’t need them. He arrived in NXT UK and saw children chasing fantasies. He enjoys making people miserable and restored honor and prestige to our great sport. The man deserves a thank you for every fan out there.

-To the video as Chad Gable and Jey Uso had a match that was interrupted by the Wyatt Sicks deal. Uso uses the light issues to hit a spear and get the win, and then he decides to bail. Gable is left alone, but is able to slide out and escape as Nikki Cross/Abby stares him down. Another box is delivered to the announce table.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Jey Uso and asks him about The Wyatt Sicks. Jey says when the lights go out, “he’s got to go.” He tests Jackie’s reflexes and then says it’s time to go. YEET!

-Megan and Roberts get interrupted with The Wyatt Sicks static and we get the tail end of the video tape that was shown in full earlier.

-Sam doesn’t want to talk about it and notes they said it best. Smart man!

-To the video as Big Bronson Reed gets a win over Pete Dunne. He wants to hit another TSUNAMMI, but Sheamus is out to make the save. BRAWLING BRUTES REUNION! Well, not nearly as Dunne backs away as he has not forgiven Sheamus for walking out on them.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bronson Reed and next week he faces Sheamus. Reed says he downplayed Sheamus’ achievements in WWE. Reed notes he walked through hell with gasoline boots to even get an opportunity. He doesn’t care about BANGERS and just wants to win, win, win. You could say that’s all he wants to do.

-We see footage from MITB where CM Punk screwed Drew McIntyre once again and cost Rollins as well. That leads to tonight as Rollins and Punk have a verbal confrontation. Good stuff from both men and each has belief in their motives and actions. For Punk it’s personal with Drew and for Rollins he now owes Punk a receipt.

-Drew McIntyre returns on RAW next week. Punk has stated he will stay home as he is trusting Pearce to get this match done.

-To the video as Bron Breakker spears the Sami Zayn which leads to a match between Bron and Dragunov. No winner as Breakker fires a chair at Dragunov’s face. Cool! Sami comes down for revenge, but Bron leaves both men laying. I smell Triple Threat for SummerSlam and that should rule!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bron Breakker and he admits Sami beat him on Saturday. He points out Sami was in the Main Event of WrestleMania and beat a rookie. Bron says he knows who he is and that’s the bad ass around here. He will get back to Sami and will win The Intercontinental Title. “I am going to whip your ass like a Steiner, and take the Intercontinental Championship.” GIVE THAT MAN THE STEINER NAME! I WANT REX STEINER! We already have a Braun and Bronson.

-Our Main Event was Liv and Prison Dom against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. Dom finally gets a pin on his father, and Rey was probably smiling inside. Dom is so excited he hugs Liv and then end up on the mat. HERE’S RHEA AND THE PLACE EXPLODES! Liv is gone as she runs through the crowd and Rhea stares down Dom, who just hangs his head.

-Megan notes there is a clip online of Liv watching from the big and smiling as Rhea dressed down Dom. Megan then wraps things up and we are out this week.

