411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jinder Mahal is Playing Chess, Charlotte Wants a Statue, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.09.21

-As a reminder, I will be at the debut episode of Rampage on Friday in Pittsburgh. Should be a fun time and I will try to have a report on show when I am able to get home. Now to RAW as the march to SummerSlam continues. Let’s get to it!

-We start where RAW ended as Riddle intervened to distract Omos leading to Orton heading AJ with the RKO for the win. RK-Bro reunites, but Riddle also eats the RKO just because. The pop from the crowd for the hug was fun.

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They are coming to us from WWE HQ.

RAW Headlines: The Viper is Back: Orton made his return in front of fans; Vengeance: Karrion Kross knocked off Jeff Hardy; Opportunity Knocks: Charlotte attacked Nikki and Rhea Ripley during their match; Fallen King: Corbin and his awesome down on his luck character continues.

-Drew murdered poor Baron as he apparently took the match to get paid by Jinder. Didn’t go well for him!

-Kayla throws to Kevin Patrick in Orlando as he is with Jinder, Veer and Shanky. Jinder makes sure to mention Drew has never beaten him in a 1 on 1 match. He calls Drew unstable with his actions. Jinder is playing chess while Drew is playing checkers. KP wants to know if Jinder paid Corbin and of course not as he didn’t get the job done. Poor Baron!

-Kayla even feels bad for Baron now as she is going to find her piggy bank to help him. Camp wants to see Jinder and Drew in a one on one match. Well, that makes someone!

-Commercial for SmackDown focusing on Edge/Rollins and Reigns/Cena.

-Last Monday Goldberg vs Lashley was set for SummerSlam and MVP ate a spear.

-We see Lashley cut a promo tonight telling Goldberg not to let his son watch SummerSlam. At SummerSlam, Goldberg is not next….he’s done.

-Kayla and Camp discuss Lashley vs Goldberg.

-Next we see Kross getting his win back against Jeff Hardy with the Kross Jacket for the tap.

-KP is back in Orlando with Kross. He has a thing for beating former World Champions and beating them since Day 1. He told us all that what happened with Jeff a few weeks ago was a fluke and he proved that. He is a hard guy to pin when you don’t have your feet on the ropes. He may or may not be finished with Jeff Hardy. He tells KP he is in demand and he will make sure KP has more questions in the immediate future. Tick Tock!

-Kayla and Matt discuss Karrion as he is apparently a man of mystery.

-SummerSlam commercial for Goldberg/Lashley.

-Kayla welcomes us back and they discuss the non sense that is Lily and Alexa Bliss. I mean, I was all for the Bliss/Fiend stuff, but getting dolls winking to distract someone so they can get wrapped up is well beyond suspending any disbelief I have.

-Thankfully, they move to RAW Women’s Title as Charlotte interrupted Nikki vs Rhea and attacked both women. Kayla and Matt discuss the Triple Threat and how it was Charlotte trying to reassert her dominance heading into SummerSlam.

-Back to Orlando as Charlotte is with Kevin Patrick. He asks why she did what she did tonight and Charlotte says she was sending a message. She wanted to show them who the Queen of WWE is. Nikki is only champion because she capitalized on Charlotte’s hard work and Rhea still hasn’t beaten her. She points out she is undefeated at SummerSlam and she is surprised a statue hasn’t already been erected in her honor.

-Kayla questions why Kevin is wanting to hand out statues now. Camp reiterates that Charlotte was just showing them again who will be standing tall at SummerSlam.

-Kayla wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Still not a fan of the format, but the show is easier to recap. Thanks for reading!