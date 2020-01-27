Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Houston, Texas. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Christian, and David Otunga. We start off with the annual Royal Rumble: By the Numbers video package. Natalya joins the panel to discuss the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and then we head to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan followed by a discussion of Bayley vs. Lacey Evans.



Kickoff Show Match

Shorty G vs. Sheamus





Shorty goes for a single leg takedown as soon as the bell rings, but Sheamus easily shoves him to the mat. Shorty gets back to his feet and goes for a rear waist lock, but Sheamus again shoves him away. Sheamus lands a punch and wrenches on Shorty’s arm. Shorty’s flips out of the arm wringer and goes for a running shoulder tackle, but Sheamus instead knocks Shorty to the ground. Sheamus whips Shorty to the corner and charges after him, but Shorty leaps over Sheamus and lands behind him. Shorty charges at Sheamus and crossbodies him out of the ring. Sheamus takes control on the outside and rolls Shorty back into the ring. Shorty goes for the Ankle Lock, but Sheamus kicks him away and then posts him in the corner. Sheamus follows up with a shoulder breaker and then stomps on Shorty’s hand. Sheamus wrenches Shorty’s fingers around the ring ropes and then levels him with a back elbow shot. Sheamus locks in an overhead wrist lock, but Shorty tries to fight back to his feet, so Sheamus transitions to an arm bar while still working over the hand and fingers. Sheamus again stomps on Shorty’s fingers and goes right back to the small joint manipulation. Shorty fights back to his feet and stomps on Sheamus’ feet to break the hold. Sheamus tosses Shorty to the outside and then catches him with Ten Beats of the Bodhrán the when he tries to climbs back into the ring. Shorty fights back with a volley of forearm shots and then hits a basement drop kick to the knee. Shorty goes to work with chops and kicks before stomping on Sheamus’ ankle in the corner. Shorty hits a running kick in the corner and heads up top for a moonsault, but Sheamus catches Shorty in mid-air. Sheamus goes for a power slam, but Shorty counters into a DDT. Shorty heads up top and hits a moonsault for a two count. Shorty goes for a German Suplex, but Sheamus counters with a back elbow shot. Shorty hits the rolling German Suplex, but Sheamus kicks out at two. Shorty wrenches on the leg, but Sheamus bounces Shorty off the top rope. Sheamus heads up top and goes for a diving clothesline, but Shorty counters into the Ankle Lock. Sheamus rolls to his back and kicks Shorty to break the hold. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick, but Shorty again counters into the Ankle Lock. Sheamus makes it to the ropes, but Shorty traps him in the corner and stomps a mudhole in him. Sheamus goes for White Noise, but Shorty counters into a crucifix pin for another two count. Sheamus finally connects with the Brogue Kick, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Shorty G with the Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 12:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Kickoff Show Match

United States Championship Match

Andrade (Champion) w/ Zelina Vega vs. Humberto Carrillo





My stream cut off right after Sheamus vs. Shorty G, so I missed the first few minutes of this match. Andrade levels Carrillo with a shoulder tackle, traps him against the top rope, and chops the chest. Andrade traps the legs and rolls Carrillo into a unique pinning predicament for a two count. Carrillo bridges up and then counters into a sunset flip for a one count. Andrade goes for a back body drop, but Carrillo lands on his feet. Carrillo drops Andrade with a kick to the head and goes for a rolling moonsault, but Andrade gets his knees up. Andrade goes for a basement drop kick to Carrillo on the apron, but Carrillo leaps over him and hits a springboard moonsault to Andrade on the outside. Carrillo rolls Andrade back into the ring, but Andrade catches him with a crucifix pin for a two count. Andrade goes for Three Amigos, but Carrillo counters into a suplex of his own. Carrillo heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Andrade gets his boots up, but Carrillo lands on his feet and grabs the boots, so Andrade kicks Carrillo into the corner. Andrade hits the running double knees in the corner and gets a long two count. Carrillo rolls up Andrade for a two count and then trades punches with him in the middle of the ring. Andrade and Carrillo trade chops, but Carrillo levels Andrade with a super kick for a two count. Andrade gets back to his feet and lands a volley of forearm shots before ducking several kicks from Carrillo. Carrillo heads up top, but Andrade leaps up and connects with a head kick. Andrade heads up top with Carrillo, but Carrillo takes control and hits a top rope hurricanrana for a two count. Andrade hits a jaw breaker and goes for a back suplex, but Carrillo floats over. Carrillo goes for a sunset flip, but Andrade uses his momentum to roll through and roll up Carrillo for the three count.

Match Result: Andrade defeats Humberto Carrillo with a roll-up pin.

Match Length: 10:10 (plus a few minutes when I lost the stream)

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

Next up on the Kickoff Show is a replay of the annual Royal Rumble: By the Numbers video package followed by a discussion of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. We move on to a recap of last night’s World Collide PPV followed by a discussion of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin. We finish up the Kickoff Show with one more breakdown of the entire card.



Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin





Reigns attacks Corbin before the match even officially begins and then drags him into the ring as the bell rings. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop, but Corbin escapes and lands a solid punch. Corbin tries to flee into the crowd, but Reigns pulls him back into the ringside area. Reigns beats Corbin around ringside and then rolls him back into the ring. Reigns sets up for the Superman Punch, but Corbin side steps him and counters into the Deep Six for a two count. Corbin tosses Reigns to the outside and slams him into the barricade. Corbin grabs the ring steps and slams them into Reign’s face. Corbin preps an announce table for carnage, but instead Reigns bounces Corbin’s face off the adjacent announce table. Reigns beats Corbin into the crowd and then back toward the ring. The action spills into the timekeeper’s area, and Corbin hits Reigns with the ring bell. Corbin slams Reigns onto an announce table and pins him on the floor for a two count. Reigns gets back to his feet and goes for a Superman Punch, but Corbin blocks and choke slams Reigns through an announce table for another two count. Corbin drags Reigns into the crowd and beats him deep into the arena. Corbin slams Reigns into an equipment case, but Reigns fights back and hits a Samoan Drop through one of the international announce tables. Corbin fights back to his feet, but Reigns hits a second Samoan Drop through another international announce table for a two count. Reigns drags Corbin back to his feet, but Reigns drives him into another equipment case. Corbin flees into the technical area, and Reigns follows him. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attack Reigns out of nowhere, but the Usos quickly make the save. Ziggler and Roode throw Jey Uso through a pile of crates and try to put him through a guard rail, but Jimmy Uso dives off the technical area’s scaffolding onto both Ziggler and Roode. Corbin shows up and slams Jimmy into the guard rail, but Reigns appears and connects with a Superman Punch. Reigns drags Corbin toward the port-o-pottys and slams him into two of them. Reigns traps Corbin inside a third port-o-potty and tips it over. Yep, it’s one of those kinds of matches. Corbin frees himself from his portable prison, and Reigns beats him toward the dugout. Corbin lands a chair shot to the gut and a second shot to the back. Corbin drags Reigns to the top of the dugout and connects with two more chair shots to the back. Reigns fights back with a forearm shot and a Superman Punch before hitting a spear for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Baron Corbin with a spear.

Match Length: 21:01

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Women’s Royal Rumble Match





Alexa Bliss is #1. Bianca Belair is #2. Bliss locks up with Belair to start, but Belair creates space with a forearm shot. Belair lands a shoulder shot in the corner and then takes Bliss up top. The action returns to the mat, and Bliss connects with a drop kick. Bliss goes for a head scissors takedown, but Belair powers out and slams Bliss to the mat before following up with a standing moonsault. Mighty Molly is #3. Molly dumps Belair to the apron, but Belair quickly climbs back into the ring. Molly levels both Bliss and Belair with a double clothesline and then heads up top for diving crossbody to both Bliss and Belair. Nikki Cross is #4. Cross charges into the ring and levels Belair with a forearm shot. Bliss and Cross dump Molly and Belair to the apron, but they both roll back into the ring. Belair hits Cross with the KOD onto Bliss. Belair spears Cross, but Bliss hits Belair with a sunset bomb. Lana is #5. Lana connects with a kick to Bliss and then hits Cross with a facebuster. Lana dumps Molly onto the apron, but she climbs back into the ring. Mercedes Martinez is #6. Martinez levels Molly with a knee shot and catches Belair with a German suplex. Martinez hits Lana with forearm shot and follows up with a butterfly suplex. Martinez dumps Lana onto the apron but can’t get her to the floor. Liv Morgan is #7. Morgan charges into the ring and immediately knocks Lana off the apron for the elimination. Martinez tries to eliminate Morgan, but Morgan knocks her back to the middle of the ring. Morgan heads up top, but Lana pulls her down to the arena floor for the elimination. Lana and Morgan brawl at ringside until several referees pull them apart. Mandy Rose is #8. Rose squares off with Cross and levels her with a shoulder block. Molly tires to eliminate Martinez as Bliss continues to brawl with Belair. Cross hits Rose with a crossbody and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Candice LeRae is #9. LeRae connects with a moonsault to Cross as Belair eliminates Molly. Bliss dumps Rose to the outside, but she lands on… Otis. She never touches the floor, so she legally climbs back into the ring. Sonya Deville is #10. Deville and Rose team up on Martinez as Bliss and Cross work over Belair. Deville and Rose successfully eliminate Martinez. Kairi Sane is #11. Sane hits Rose with a running blockbuster and counters a suplex from Belair into a DDT. Sane hits LeRae with an Alabama Slamma. Mia Yim is #12. Yim connects with Eat Defeat to Cross and tries to eliminate her, but she can’t get Cross over the top rope. Belair presses Bliss over her head, but Cross makes the save. Belair dumps Cross onto the apron and then uses Bliss to knock her to the floor for the elimination. Belair tries to eliminate Bliss, but Bliss hangs on to Belair’s hair to save herself. Rose gets knocked off the apron, but Otis catches her. Belair knocks Deville onto both Rose and Otis, and Otis drops them both for the double elimination. Dana Brooke is #13. Yim goes after Brooke with punches at kicks as Belair eliminates LeRae. Bliss, Belair, Sane, Yim, and Brooke are currently the five in the ring. Bliss eliminates Sane to bring it down to four in the ring. Tamina is #14. Tamina levels Brooke with a super kick and then does the same to Bliss. Tamina slugs it out with Belair and charges toward her, but Belair uses Tamina’s momentum to dump her to the outside for the elimination. Dakota Kai is #15. Bliss eliminates Yim as Kai works over Brooke in the corner. Bliss, Belair, Brooke, and Kai are the four in the ring. Chelsea Green is #16. Green goes right after Kai and eliminates her, but Bliss immediately eliminates Green. Belair eliminates Brooke, and now only Bliss and Belair remain in the ring. Belair has seven eliminations so far. Bliss heads up and goes for Twisted Bliss, but Belair gets her knees up. Belair and Bliss spill onto the apron, and Belair whips Bliss into the ring post and off the apron for the elimination. Belair is now the only woman in the ring. Charlotte Flair is #17. Flair hits Belair with a backbreaker and follows up with a suplex. Naomi is #18. Naomi hits Belair with a head scissors takedown and then teams up with Flair to double team Belair. Flair chops Naomi into the corner and uses her boot to choke Naomi against the top turnbuckle. Beth Phoenix is #19. Phoenix levels Flair and Naomi before dumping Naomi to the apron. Naomi hits a springboard splash back into the ring and takes out both Flair and Phoenix. Toni Storm is #20. Flair once again squares off with Belair and hits her with a big boot to finally eliminate her. Kelly Kelly is #21. Kelly works over Storm in the corner but gets leveled by a clothesline from Flair. Phoenix tries to eliminate Flair but can’t get her off the apron. Sarah Logan is #22. Logan brawls with Phoenix and Storm, but Flair catches her by surprise with a big boot and eliminates her. Flair is bleeding form the nose, but that doesn’t stop her from eliminating Kelly as well. Natalya is #23. Flair goes right after Natalya, but Phoenix makes the save and helps Natalya hit a double team powerbomb. Natalya and Phoenix try to eliminate Naomi but can’t get her over the top rope. Xia Li is #24. Li levels Flair with a drop kick, but Flair drops Li face-first onto the middle turnbuckle. Phoenix tries to eliminate Storm as Natalya does the same to Naomi. Zelina Vega is #25. Vega hits Naomi with a head scissors takedown and then catches Phoenix with a hurricanrana. Phoenix, Natalya, and Li go after Flair, but Flair lands safely on the apron. Shotzi Blackheart is #26. Naomi gets dumped onto the ring steps, but she leaps toward the barricade and catches herself with her hand on top and her feet just inches from the floor. Naomi climbs to the top of the barricade and makes her way to an announce table. Carmella is #27. Carmella gives Natalya a ride on the Mella-Go-Round, but Flair hits her with Natural Selection. Phoenix hits Flair with the Glam Slam and then posts her in the corner. Flair tumbles to the outside, but she went between the ropes, so she has not been eliminated. Tegan Nox is #28. Phoenix hits Nox with the Glam Slam. Phoenix cut the back of her head at some point, and her hair is soaked in blood right now. Santina Marella is #29. Marella faces off with Phoenix but gets cornered by Phoenix and Natalya. Marella pulls out the Cobra, but Phoenix and Natalya don’t flinch. Marella hits herself with the Cobra and eliminates herself before Phoenix and Natalya can do permanent damage. Shayna Baszler is #30. Baszler quickly eliminates Li, Nox, Blackheart, and Carmella. Naomi uses part of the announce table to build a bridge and make it back into the ring, but Baszler eliminates her as well. Flair, Phoenix, Natalya, and Baszler are the final four. Phoenix and Natalya hit Baszler with the Hart Attack, and then Phoenix turns on Natalya and eliminates her. Phoenix goes after Flair, but Baszler catcher Phoenix from behind and eliminates her. Baszler lifts Flair onto the ropes, but Flair body scissors Baszler and tosses her over the top rope for the elimination.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble, last eliminating Shayna Baszler.

Match Length: 54:17

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (Champion) vs. Lacey Evans





Evans muscles Bayley into the corner to start and then repeatedly slams Bayley’s head into the top turnbuckle. Evans drives her knee into Bayley’s shoulders, but Bayley creates distance and tries to remove the top turnbuckle. Evans hits a slingshot elbow drop, but Bayley fakes a knee injury and then cheap shots Evans. Bayley heads up top for a diving elbow drop but only gets a two count. Bayley stomps on Evans back and makes the cover for a one count. Bayley chokes Evans across the middle rope and then hits a suplex for another one count. Evans catches Bayley with a hurricanrana, but Bayley regains control with a rear chin lock. Evans connects with a clothesline in the corner, but Bayley responds with a clothesline of her own for a two count. Bayley hits a back elbow shot and then goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Bayley slams Evans into the corner and charges toward her, but Evans slides out of the way, and Bayley slams face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Evans hits a slingshot sunset flip for a two count. Bayley heads up top and goes for a crossbody, but Evans dives out of the way, and Bayley crashes to the mat. Evans drops Bayley with a clothesline and then slams her shoulder into the mat. Evans hits a slingshot basement drop kick and follows up with a discus clothesline. The action spills to the outside, and Bayley whips Evans into the barricade, right in front of Evans’ daughter. Bayley rolls Evans back into the ring and goes for Bayley-to-Belly, but Evans blocks and hits a standing moonsault. Evans heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Bayley gets her knees up and rolls up Evans with a handful of tights for the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Lacey Evans with a roll-up pin.

Match Length: 9:29

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Strap Match for the Universal Championship

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Champion) vs. Daniel Bryan





They’re using the normal lighting for this match, not the red Fiend lighting. Bryan starts strong with Yes! kicks in the corner, but Wyatt fights back with a powerbomb. Wyatt repeatedly whips Bryan with the strap and then chokes Bryan with his boot. Wyatt head butts Bryan, but Bryan dumps Wyatt to the outside. Bryan goes for suicide dive, but Wyatt side steps him, and Bryan slams into the barricade. Wyatt continues to whip Bryan with the strap, and now Bryan has visible welts on his back. Wyatt drags Bryan back into the ring, ties him up in the tree of woe, and whips his chest with the strap. Wyatt hits a uranage and taunts Bryan from the corner. Wyatt sets up for Sister Abigail, but Bryan escapes and lands a head kick. Bryan hits a running knee but only gets a two count. Bryan dumps Wyatt to the outside, heads up top, and connects with a flying crossbody to the outside. Bryan uses the strap to pull Wyatt face-first into the ring post several times and hits a flying knee of the apron, but Wyatt regains control with a vicious running clothesline. Wyatt preps an announce table for carnage and climbs onto it with Bryan, but Bryan lands a volley of low blow kicks, which are totally legal in this match. Bryan gets back to his feet and DDTs Wyatt onto the table. Bryan grabs the strap and whips Wyatt. Bryan rolls Wyatt back into the ring and connects with a missile drop kick from the second rope. Bryan hits Yes! kicks and strap shots before stomping on Wyatt’s face. Bryan sets up for a knee shot and charges at Wyatt, but Wyatt counters into Sister Abigail for a long two count. Wyatt locks in the Mandible Claw, but Bryan locks in an arm bar over the top rope while Wyatt still has the Mandible Claw locked in. Wyatt drags Bryan back to the middle of the ring, but Bryan breaks out of the Mandible Claw and locks in the LeBell Lock using the strap. Wyatt fights out of the LeBell Lock and again goes for Sister Abigail, but Bryan blocks and hits a running knee shot for a loooooong two count. Bryan grabs the strap and repeatedly whips Wyatt, but Wyatt again locks in the Mandible Claw. Wyatt slams Bryan to the mat while maintaining the Mandible Claw and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bray Wyatt defeats Daniel Bryan with a Mandible Claw slam.

Match Length: 17:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Asuka w/ Kairi Sane





Lynch heads for Asuka, but Asuka catches her with a rear waist lock and a quick roll-up for a one count. Asuka hits an O’Connor roll, but Lynch again kicks out at one. Asuka heads to the outside and blocks a baseball slide from Lynch. Asuka kicks Lynch in the ribs and goes for the hip attack, but Lynch side steps and locks in the Dis-Arm-Her around the ropes. Lynch heads up top and hits a missile drop kick for a two count. Asuka heads to the apron and bounces Lynch’s back off the middle rope. Lynch lands a forearm shot, but Asuka fights back with a drop kick from the second rope for a two count. Asuka hits a Shining Wizard and gets another two count. Asuka goes for a hip attack in the corner, but Lynch gets her knees up and follows up with a bulldog. Lynch hits a basement drop kick and gets a two count. Lynch slams Asuka’s face into the top turnbuckle and goes for a Bexploder on the apron, but Asuka blocks and goes for a German Suplex off the apron, but Lynch counters and drops Asuka face-first to the floor. Lynch follows up with a drop kick off the apron and delivers a Bexploder into the barricade. Lynch rolls Asuka back into the ring and heads up top to hit a leg drop for a two count. Asuka catches Lynch with a backslide pin but only gets a two count. Asuka hits a knee shot to the face and goes to work with body kicks, but Lynch tries for the Bexploder, but Asuka counters into something similar to Angel Garza’s Wing Clipper. The action spills onto the apron, and Asuka hits a hip attack that sends Lynch back-first into the ring post. Asuka slams Lynch’s face into the top turnbuckle, but Lynch ties up Asuka in the ropes and hits a uranage off the second rope for a two count. Lynch heads up to the second turnbuckle and dives toward Asuka, but Asuka catches her with a Code Breaker. Asuka goes for an am bar, but Lynch breaks free, so Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock, but Lynch gets a boot on the bottom rope. Asuka hits a German Suplex and then repeatedly kicks Lynch’s face. The referee checks on Lynch and thinks about stopping the match, but Lynch begs him to let her continue. Asuka hits a volley of kicks to the head and body for another two count. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock, but Becky tries to counter into the Dis-Arm-Her, but Asuka counters into a roll-up for a two count. Lynch and Asuka fight back to their feet and Asuka goes for the green mist, but Lynch kicks her away and locks in the Dis-Arm-Her for the submission.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Asuka with the Dis-Arm-Her.

Match Length: 16:26

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Men’s Royal Rumble Match





Brock Lesnar is #1. Elias is #2. Elias sings to start, but Lesnar chases him into the ring so the match can begin. Lesnar hits German Suplex and smashes Elias’ guitar over his back. Lesnar eliminates Elias and waits for his next opponent. Erick Rowan is #3. Rowan charges into the ring and catches Lesnar with a back elbow shot, but Lesnar quickly clotheslines Rowan out of the ring for the elimination. Robert Roode is #4. Roode connects with a few punches, but Lesnar levels him with a clothesline followed by an F5. Lesnar eliminates Roode and once again waits for his next opponent. John Morrison is #5. Morrison eats a kick to the chest as soon as he gets into the ring, and Lesnar belly-to-belly suplexes Morrison over the top rope for the elimination. Lesnar is getting plenty of time to rest after each elimination. Kofi Kingston is #6. Kingston charges into the ring and takes the fight to Lesnar, but Lesnar picks up Kingston and drives him into the corner. GERMAN SUPLEX. Lesnar again drives Kingston into the corner. Rey Mysterio is #7. This is the first time in the match that Lesnar has two opponents in the ring with him. Lesnar whips Mysterio into Kingston in the corner and then levels them both with a double clothesline. GERMAN SUPLEX to Mysterio. GERMAN SUPLEX to Kingston. Big E is #8. Kingston, Big E, and Mysterio triple team Lesnar, and Big E hits the Big Ending. Mysterio hits the 619, and Big E spears Lesnar in the corner. Mysterio goes for a splash in the corner, but Lesnar catches him and tosses him out of the ring for the elimination. Lesnar clotheslines Big E to the outside and F5s Kingston to the outside, and now Lesnar is once again the only man left in the match. Cesaro is #9. Lesnar suplexes Cesaro and clotheslines him over the top rope for yet another elimination. Lesnar has eliminated all nine other men in the match so far. Shelton Benjamin is #10. The former collegiate teammates seem to form an alliance when Benjamin enters the ring, but Lesnar immediately turns on him and tosses him for the elimination. Shinsuke Nakamura is #11. Nakamura lands a few knee shots and a kick to the head that drops Lesnar. Nakamura charges at Lesnar, but Lesnar springs back to his feet and tosses Nakamura to the outside for the elimination. MVP is #12. Lesnar dances to MVP’s theme while MVP makes his way down to the ring. MVP briefly chases Heyman around the ring, but Lesnar drags him into the ring. Lesnar hits the F5 and immediately eliminates MVP. Keith Lee is #13. I believe action is about to pick up. I think Lesnar just looked at Heyman and asked, “Who’s this m%&*#[email protected]$%er?” Lee drops Lesnar with a shoulder tackle and works him over in the corner. Lee and Lesnar level each other with simultaneous clotheslines. Braun Strowman is #14. Lee rolled to the outside but hasn’t been eliminated. Strowman chases Lee and tosses him into the ring steps. Strowman heads back but eats a GERMAN SUPLEX from Lesnar. Lee climbs back into the ring but gets a GERMAN SUPLEX of his own. GERMAN #2 to Strowman. GERMAN #2 to Lee. Strowman and Lee square off and begin to brawl, but Lesnar catches them by surprise and tosses them both to the outside. Lesnar is once again the only man left in the match. Ricochet is #15. Ricochet goes for a springboard splash, but Lesnar catches him and hits a back breaker. GERMAN SUPLEX to Ricochet. Drew McIntyre is #16. McIntyre enters the ring and stares down Lesnar. Lesnar takes off his gloves as he stares back at McIntyre. Ricochet low blows Lesnar, and McIntyre follows up with a Claymore Kick that eliminates Lesnar. Ricochet hits McIntyre with a standing moonsault, but McIntyre catches Ricochet, stands up, and launches Ricochet over the top rope. McIntyre is now the only man left in the match. The Miz is #17. McIntyre hits Miz with a DDT and a Claymore Kick and gets the easy elimination. AJ Styles is #18. McIntyre tosses Styles to the corner and back body drops him to the apron, but Styles springboards back into the ring. McIntyre drops Styles with a shoulder block, but Styles locks in the Calf Crusher. McIntyre slams Styles’ head into the mat to break the hold. Dolph Ziggler is #19. Ziggler gets in McIntyre’s face, and Styles catches McIntyre with a chop block from behind. McIntyre tosses Ziggler across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex and then chops Styles in the corner. Karl Anderson is #20. Anderson teams up with Styles to try to take control of the match. EDGE IS #21. EDGE IS BACK!!! EDGE IS BACK!!! EDGE IS BACK!!! Edge spears Ziggler and then does the same to Anderson. Edge delivers a facebuster to McIntyre and then hits him with a spear as well. Edge stares down Styles, but Styles ducks a clothesline and hits a Pelé kick. Edge gets back to his feet and spears Styles. Baron Corbin is #22. Corbin and Ziggler double team Edge. Corbin continues to work over Styles as McIntyre attacks Ziggler. Edge clotheslines Styles over the top rope and gets the elimination. It almost looked like Styles meant to catch himself on the apron and missed. Matt Riddle is #23. Riddle square off with Corbin and lands a kick to the chest. Riddle works over McIntyre with kicks in the corner and follows up with a ripcord knee to Edge. Corbin catches Riddle from behind and eliminates him. Luke Gallows is #24. Gallows goes after Ziggler as McIntyre eliminates Corbin. Anderson and Gallows hit Edge with the Magic Killer. Randy Orton is #25. RKO to Gallows! RKO to Anderson! Orton stares down Edge, and Rated RKO eliminate Gallows and Anderson with stereo clotheslines. Edge, Orton, McIntyre, and Ziggler are the only four men left in the match. Roman Reigns is #26. Reigns lands punches to McIntyre, Orton, and Ziggler as soon as he gets in the ring, and he quickly eliminates Ziggler. Kevin Owens is #27. Owens hits corner cannonballs on Reigns and Edge and follows up with a pop-up powerbomb on McIntyre. Owens catches Reigns with a stunner and follows up with a stunner to Orton. Owens tries to eliminate Edge but can’t get him over the top rope. Aleister Black is #28. Black catches McIntyre with Black Mass as Reigns and Owens trade punches. Samoa Joe is #29. Joe and Black brawl in the middle of the ring, and Joe drops Black with a step-up kick in the corner. Owens connects with a corner cannonball to Black and the brawls with Joe. Joe hits Owens with an inverted atomic drop as Reigns and McIntyre go at it in the corner. Seth Rollins is #30. Rollins walks to the ring alongside Buddy Murphy and AOP. Owens and Joe slide out of the ring and get leveled on the outside by Rollins’ forces. AOP drag Orton and Edge under the ropes and take them out on the outside. Rollins eliminates Black and then eliminates Owens as well. Joe heads back into the ring, but Murphy distracts him long enough for Rollins to eliminate him. Owens, Joe, and Black brawl with Murphy and AOP, and the brawl heads up the ring and to the back. The final five are McIntyre, Edge, Orton, Reigns, and Rollins. Rollins begs Reigns to form an alliance, but Reigns answers with a Superman Punch. Edge whips Rollins into a power slam from Orton followed by a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. McIntyre eliminates Rollins, and we’re down to McIntyre, Edge, Orton, and Reigns. Rated RKO team up to attack McIntyre and Reigns. RKO to McIntyre! Spear from Edge to McIntyre! Double RKO from Orton and Edge to McIntyre! Edge tries to catch his breath and then turns around to see Orton thinking about an RKO to him as well. Edge turns on Orton and eliminates him. Edge stares down Reigns, and they brawl in the middle of the ring. Reigns connects with a Superman Punch to Edge and goes for a spear, but Edge leapfrogs Reigns and counters with a spear of his own. Edge tosses Reigns over the top rope, but Reigns lands on the apron. Reigns pulls Edge to the apron with him, and they brawl on the apron. Reigns knocks Edge off the apron and heads back into the ring. The final two competitors are Reigns and McIntyre. Reigns goes for a spear, but McIntyre counters with the Claymore Kick and eliminates Reigns.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre wins the Men’s Royal Rumble, last eliminating Roman Reigns.

Match Length: 1:00:04

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½