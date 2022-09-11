411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 09.10.22: Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, More

-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.

-To the video as Ronda Rousey won a Fatal 5 Way to punch her ticket for a SD Woman’s Title Match at Extreme Rules. I assume there is no way she is losing for a third time to Liv Morgan.

-Ronda is backstage sporting her pink Gi that was her Uncle Gene LeBell’s. He was a badass that wore pink and is the reason she is here. He is her connection to Roddy Piper and why she is here today, but doesn’t want to get into it too much here. She wants an Extreme Rules Match with Liv and wants to beat her more than what is allowed via the current rules. She then calls Liv, “Hooter’s Barbie.” Damn!

-They discuss Ronda/Liv and Booker wondered how Ronda would do in a Fatal 5 Way, but she went to her judo roots and dominated. He thinks Liv’s confidence is way over the top and lives up to his idea that the Title sometimes gives you a cloak of invincibility. Camp brings up that this was her first match since Gene’s passing and she seems focused now. Booker mentions Buster Douglas beat Tyson right after his mother passed and sometimes tragedy like that can focus you.

-Imperium and Aliya/Raquel still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Back with Braun Strowman hitting Otis with a powerbomb.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Braun’s return. Apparently on SmackDown next week we are getting the 4 Team #1 Contender’s Match that Braun interrupted again. I am sure it will be good, but why aren’t The Viking Raiders in the match?

-To the video where we see highlights from Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes. Great stuff with 6 men beating the stuffing out of each other. Vinci gets the pin which is nice to see someone other than GUNTHER getting win for his team.

-Imperium is backstage and GUNTHER tells us the step in the ring to defend the honor of this sport. He is honored that Vinci has returned and Imperium is back. Vinci says a lot more is to come and Kaiser says they do what they do because there is nobody else that can do what they do. They shoulder the responsibility of making sure the mat stays sacred.

-Camp and Stanford discuss the awesomeness of Imperium!

-Peacock commercials!

-RAW commercial: Bianca defends in an Open Challenge, Edge vs. Dom and Woman’s Tag Title Match. RAW’s ratings have been up, but Monday Night Football is back so it will be interesting to see how much of a hit RAW takes.

-To the video as we footage from Drew vs. Solo. Thankfully, Solo doesn’t eat a pin his first match as Kross hits the ring and chokes out Drew.

-To the video as Aliyah and Raquel knocked of Toxic Attraction, which was supposed to happen a few weeks back in the Tournament. They face Iyo and Dakota on Monday!

-Aliyah and Raquel are backstage and they want to defend the titles at 110 percent. Raquel notes they beat Damage CTRL once already and the ref’s decision is final. They should be toast on Monday!

-Booker T is back and is asked for his pick for the Tag Title Match on Monday. He knows Dakota and Iyo are seasoned pros and will have a plan for Monday. He hopes Raquel and Aliyah have a place because it is going to be tough. Camp puts over the experience and accolades of Dakota and Iyo. Booker notes that Bayley didn’t put this team together for nothing.

-Next they discuss Drew and his issues with The Bloodline and now Kross. Stanford asks if Drew should try to find some help. Booker says he never worried about friends, but family is different and that’s what we have with The Bloodline. Booker is excited by Kross and knows he is looking to get to the top of the card and he has Drew as his first target to get there.

-Booker takes his leave as Stanford angles to get on The Bump. Camp tells him they are booked as this week Kevin Owens and Gargano are on the show. GIVE ME THAT MATCH!

-Ronda was taking shots and Imperium is great, so this was fine. Thanks for reading!