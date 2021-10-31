411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 10.30.21 – Shotzi is Fed Up, Naomi Wants Sonya 1 on 1, Plus More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 10.30.21

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They quickly get to it with Trick or Street Fight with Boogs/Nakamura facing off with Happy and Mad Cap. Also New Day vs Usos (it’s always great) and Brock was fined one million dollars for his attack on Pearce.

-Next they touch on Charlotte’s promo that opened the show and it led to a match with Shotzi. Charlotte wins (LOL) and that leads to Shotzi attacking Sasha Banks and laying her out.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage at SmackDown with Shotzi. She is fed up and done being the easy going Shotzi. She rightly brings up she has been screwed over on title opportunity after title opportunity and her partner left her. She came here to kick ass and have fun and she hasn’t been having fun, so there is only one thing left to do. She is running over anyone in her way. Good promo here and I like the fire!

-Camp points out there is truth in her statement as she did not get her tag title shot. Preach!

-Survivor Series commercial!

-We see footage from the Trick or Street Fight and it ends with Mad Cap pinning Boogs after a neckbreaker on a pumpkin. Carrillo and Garza unmask after costing Boogs the match.

-Drew threw out his open challenge and it was answered by Ali and he lost in relatively short order. Ali cut a promo after where he railed against the fans that cheer for Drew McIntyre and boo him because his name is Mustafa Ali. Camp thinks Ali just needs a win to help him.

-Kayla is backstage with Ali and she asks him about his strong words tonight. Mustafa would explain himself, but then they wouldn’t understand, and he walks away.

-Jackie is perplexed and Camp is wondering who he means by “they.”

-Commercials!

-WrestleMania Dallas commercial. 2 Nights! Tickets on sale Nov 12!

-The Naomi/Sonya beef continues as Sonya fast counted Naomi in her match with Shayna. Naomi gets choked out after the match.

-Back to Kayla as she is with Naomi and she asks Naomi where she goes from here. She is frustrated and what has happened has thrown her off her game. Sonya is hiding behind her corporate role and she calls Shayna a wannabe bad ass. She is going to be on them until she gets hers. She tells Sonya to hung up her suit and she will be waiting in the ring for her. The same goes for Shayna.

-Camp and Jackie discuss before moving on to King Woods! He knighted Kofi and now he is Sir Kofi Kingston. The crowd loves all of this! The Usos interrupt and their rivalry gets renewed which I am all for as I don’t care if they feud until the Earth falls into the sun.

-We get highlights from the match and New Day gets the win to set up the inevitable Title Match between the two teams. Jackie mentions there was no Roman on SmackDown and she wonders how he feels about The Bloodline losing. Camp thinks he may take offense to Woods calling himself The King of SmackDown. Jackie wraps things up as they discuss Halloween costumes and we are out this week.

-Shotzi promo was the highlight and everything else is what you expect from this show which means it was good enough and touched on all the major happenings from SmackDown. Thanks for reading!