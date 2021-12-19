411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.18.21 – Toni Storm Discusses Title Match with Charlotte, Drew McIntyre Accepts Corbin’s Challenge, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.18.21

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining us later, but they get right to the big story: ROMAN REIGNS FIRED PAUL HEYMAN! Camp wonders Paul Heyman goes from here but also points out Roman’s reign started after he hired Heyman. He mentions Roman must be a confident man firing his council just a few weeks before the match with Brock Lesnar. They discuss whether Paul goes back to Brock or if he has been working with Brock this entire time.

-They move to other notes from SmackDown as Ridge Holland got a win over Cesaro thanks to shenanigans from Sheamus.

-They throw to Kevin Patrick who is with Ridge and Sheamus. KP insinuates that Ridge didn’t really get the win without help and Sheamus points out Ridge won faire and square. He showed his greatness tonight and he is the future of the WWE. KP brings up both men will be in the 12 days of Christmas Match next week. Ridge says Sheamus will be the #1 contender to the IC Title and Sheamus brings up he will win the title that has eluded him and become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Toni Storm and Drew McIntyre will be out other guests this week.

-Back as we see the close of New Day’s win over The Usos in a non-title match. Booker T is brought in and he says he won’t pretend that he likes The New Day. With that said he thinks they have The Usos number at this time. Camp asks Booker if The Usos have added pressure as they have to always answer to Roman Reigns. Booker agrees as he says they need to focus on one goal and keep in mind what they did to get to this point. Booker drops the “shucky ducky quack quack” which pops Jackie as she feels her job is done tonight in getting Booker give such an answer.

-Next we discuss Toni Story pinning Charlotte in a tag match to set-up their title match for SmackDown next week. Camp calls it the biggest win of Storm’s SmackDown career.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Toni Storm and she is all smiles. She can’t begin to describe how big of a deal it is for someone like her. Tonight she got to team with Sasha and she beat Charlotte Flair. She says it again because it’s still hard to believe. It’s a Merry Christmas as next week she gets her Title shot.

-Booker says Charlotte looks at Toni like a rookie. Booker feels Toni has the it factor and is a future star. Camp things Storm is ready for this and says last year Big E kicked off his run with a cage match win over Sami on Christmas and he thinks the same magic can happen for Toni. Camp asks Booker about his first big singles opportunity and Booker laughs as he was going against Disco Inferno and knew it would be an easy night. Ouch! He thinks Toni has a good chance because she is so young that she might not know that she can lose. Camp thinks Charlotte will find a way to get back on track next week. Booker says he won’t bet against Charlotte Flair because she is truly great, and that’s it for Booker this week.

-Next we touch on the on going saga of Drew, his sword, and Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss. This segment died a thousand deaths in front of the Chicago crowd. Even Cole was dumping on it and thanked God when Drew interrupted. Later in the show, Corbin puts Moss in a match with Drew at Day 1. Mad Cap is not amused!

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Drew McIntyre and of course he accepts the challenge. Drew has big plans for 2022 and they don’t include losing, so he will kick MC’s head off.

-Jackie and Camp hype up next week’s SmackDown before closing things for this week.

