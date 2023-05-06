-Let’s knock out this week’s edition of WWE The SmackDown LowDown before tonight’s show in Puerto Rico. There was a new episode of This is Awesome that debuted as well and I will have a recap later this weekend. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They get to The World Heavyweight Title Tournament and I have seen people complain online about it featuring people from SmackDown, but all HHH said was the Tile would stay on RAW. If someone from SmackDown wins it, I assume they will just be moved to RAW. That’s okay with me and it doesn’t cut the field in half unnecessarily.

-To the video as The Usos are fired up standing behind Solo, who is taping his hand. Solo tells them he is going to do his part and The Usos better do their part. Continued tension in The Bloodline!

-The Usos are backstage and Megan brings up the 6-Man Tag tomorrow (tonight) and that Roman will return to SmackDown next week. The wish Roman was here this week as they are in San Juan and next week they have to go to Knoxville. Where would you rather be? They run through every move they are going to hit in the match and they are ready to unleash Solo. San Juan is going get the Island Boy vibe and it is going to be fun. The Bloodline are the ones.

-Camp and Jackie discuss the six-man tag match and Camp is shocked The Usos are so relaxed.

-Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega still to come!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes cuts his go-home promo and name-drops his coach, “AA.” Brock is standing over the gate to The Kingdom and tomorrow Cody brings THE PAIN!

-Jackie and Cody discuss Brock vs. Cody and what it means for Cody. Camp brings up that Dusty and Cody’s mom both have ties to Puerto Rico.

-To the video, as Bianca cuts her go-home promo, but gets interrupted by Damage CTRL. Props to Bayley for continuing her feud with Michael Cole. I love little things like that! Damage CTRL lay out Bianca, but Raquel and Liv head down to even the odds.

-Bianca Belair, is her all blue, is backstage with Megan. Bianca notes the blue brand has a special place in her heart as it is where she started her journey. She says she has mutual respect for Iyo and may the best woman win. Her goal is to wake up Sunday morning and celebrate being the longest reigning Woman’s Champion of the modern era.

-Jackie wonders if the pursuit of the record may take some of Bianca’s attention away from Iyo. Camp notes that it is weird hearing Bianca talk about a record and he also questions if Iyo is the new leader of Damage CTRL.

-Zelina Vega up next!

-Backlash commercial focusing on Priest/Bunny! San Juan Street Fight tonight!

-We see footage from the Backlash Press Conference where Priest and Bunny got into it much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega got the win over Prison Dom and Rhea Ripley. Teaming with Rey in Puerto Rico had to be a surreal moment for Zelina. We get a crazy brawl between Judgment Day and LWO/Bunny to end the show. Bunny gets inducted into the LWO.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Bunny vs. Priest and what this means for everyone in Puerto Rico. Crowd is going to be insane for this show!

-Zelina Vega is backstage and she is just glowing. Good for her! She is kind of at a loss for words as she tries to talk about teaming with Rey and having her family in attendance. Zelina notes she has to do what she did tonight and her goal is to anger Rhea into making mistakes. She has to stay one step ahead. I am pretty sure she is toast tonight, but that’s not the story. Zelina should enjoy all of this!

-Jackie and Camp run down the card for tonight before signing off this week. Enjoy the show tonight and thanks for reading!