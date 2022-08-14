411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22 – GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects Drew McIntyre, and More!

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.

-To the video as we see Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah advance in the Women’s Tag Title Tournament.

-We take a look at the brackets. I love brackets!

-Megan is backstage with Aliyah and Raquel. Aliyah can’t believe she won, so she will let Raquel do the talking. Raquel loves having Aliyah as a partner. They don’t care who they face next round as they are ready to kick some boot. Raquel would love to get her hands on Natalya and Sonya one more time.

-Booker T (introduced as the face of A&E) joins the show and he tells Stanford he’s got him as far as getting him some free SWAG. They discuss Aliyah and Raquel getting the win. He says the team reminds him of Shawn and Diesel with the Raquel clearing the path for Aliyah to pick up the scraps. He believes Aliyah will have to pull her weight down the line. The show the bracket again and give their thoughts on favorites.

-Madcap Moss and IC Champion, GUNTHER, still to come!

-To the video as Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss beat The Usos. Sami Zayn takes a Claymore for The Bloodline as he continues to do what he can to stay in their favor.

-Madcap Moss is backstage and he mentions he has a long history with Drew. He doesn’t like Drew, but he respects him. Moss respects that Drew wanted to go out alone and face The Bloodline. He also likes seeing Sami Zayn get his head kicked off.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Drew/Roman at Clash at The Castle. We need “Broken Dreams!”

-GUNTHER is up next!

-Lashley vs AJ Styles US Title Match this Monday on RAW. Let’s Go!

-To the video as Ronda Rousey showed up and the crowd was happy to see her. She flexes by showing off how much money she has and then beats a security guard. Shayna tries to talk sense to her, but Ronda walks off. Liv calls Shayna a bootleg Ronda Rousey before singing the contract. Shayna attacks and destroys the arm, but Liv is able to snap off a bulldog through a table.

-To the video for the BANGER for The IC Title between GUNTHER and Nakamura. GUNTHER wins a hard fought fight where they beat the stuffing out of each other. Good win for GUNTHER and so nice to have the US and IC Title featured so heavily.

-Stanford already wonders if GUNTHER can break Honky Tonk Man’s IC Title reign record. I mean, if somehow has to do it, I would go with GUNTHER.

-GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser are backstage. The IC Title stands for tradition, dignity and respect. Week by week they defend on the sacred mat because if they don’t do it, nobody else will. Respect will be taken by The Ring General. LET HIM HOLD THE TITLE FOREVER!

-Booker is back and says Kaiser is a great hype man and compares him to Flava Flav. Booker puts over GUNTHER as being old school and how there is very minimal wasted movement. Booker puts over Nakamura and thinks GUNTHER needs to be ready for what’s next. Camp feels a hard match like this was good for GUNTHER. Stanford gets a Killer Kowalski vibe from GUNTHER.

-Next they discuss Ronda, Morgan, and Shayna. Camp feels Ronda has tapped back into that killer instinct and wonders if she can stay out of the business Liv and Shayna have with each other. Booker feels Liv has a chip on her shoulder and will have a fight on her hands at CATC.

-Booker T takes his leave and Stanford quickly wraps things up for this week.

-Still not sure what happened with last week’s show. Same show as always. Thanks for reading!