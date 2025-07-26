AAA Alianzas Results 7.25.25: Alberto El Patron Loses Match To Stay In AAA, More

AAA Alianzas took place on Friday might, with Alberto El Patron losing a match that saw him get exiled from the promotion. You can see the results from the Mexico City show below, per Fightful:

* Alas de Oro Finals: Mini Vikingo & Chris Carter def. Andy Panda & Charro Negro and Myzteziz Jr. & Radioactivo

* Panic Clown, Murder Clown & Dave The Clown def. Aerostar & Money Machine

* Nattie Neidhart & Lola Vice def. Faby Apache & Lady Shani and Dalys & Chik Tormenta

* Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana & Pagano def. Ojo

* El Grande Americano def. Octagon Jr.

* Fiscal & Hell Brothers def. Vipers

* Hijo del Vikingo came to the ring to issue an open challenge for TripleMania 32. Dragon Lee came out to answer, only to have El Grande Americano interrupted. They brawled and Dominik Mysterio attacked Vikingo, leading to a four-way match for the Mega Championship being announced.

* If Alberto El Patron Loses He Has To Leave AAA: El Mesias def. Alberto el Patron

