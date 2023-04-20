AAA Mega Title Match & More Set For AEW Rampage

Saturday’s special episode of AEW Rampage will feature an AAA Mega Championship match and more. AEW announced the following updated lineup for this week’s show, which will air on Saturday at 10 PM ET instead of the usual Friday timeslot due to the NHL playoffs:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Dralistico

* FTR, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett vs. Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Slim J

* Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

* We’ll hear from The Hardys, HOOK & Isiah Kassidy

* We’ll hear from Jade Cargill