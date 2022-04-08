AAA News: Rey Fenix Reportedly Doing Better After Arm Injury, Update on El Hijo del Vikingo, LA Park Needs Knee Surgery

Rey Fenix dislocated his elbow back in January and has been out of action ever since. However, he is getting closer to returning. It was recently announced that Fenix will team with El Hijo del Vikingo to face the Young Bucks at AAA Triplemania on April 30.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Fenix was in Dallas last week and his arm was no longer in a sling. Obviously he hasn’t started to wrestle yet.

Meanwhile, El Hijo del Vikingo noted in an interview with La Tijera Lucha Libre that he missed shows this past weekend because he got hurt at a show in Chiapas. He was replaced by Myzteziz Jr. Dorian Roldan asked him to be careful. He plans to take the next few weeks off so he can be ready for Triplemania.

Finally, it was noted that LA Park needs knee surgery, but is waiting until after he finishes the Triplemania dates he agreed to.