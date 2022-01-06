wrestling / News
Update on Rey Fenix After AEW Dynamite Injury
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
A new update is available for Rey Fenix after he suffered an injury in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As reported, Fenix appeared to suffer an arm injury after he was chokeslammed through a table during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match.
According to PWInsider, Fenix was taken to the hospital. According to the site, the belief is that he likely dislocated his elbow, which would be relatively minor considering how it looked during the spot. However, conflicting reports from Bryan Alvarez and Cassidy Haynes state that Fenix suffered a broken arm in the spot.
Just got the same update from the back. Damn. Get well soon Fenix. https://t.co/vuAF4VdKxj
— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) January 6, 2022
