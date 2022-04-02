AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match Set For Impact Rebellion

Deonna Purrazzo will be defending her AAA Reina de Reinas Title against an Impact Wrestling alumna at Rebellion in Taya Valkyrie. PWInsider reports that it was announced during Impact Multiverse of Matches that Valkyrie, a former Impact Knockouts and Reina de Reinas Champion, will challenge Purrazzo at the April 23rd PPV.

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards