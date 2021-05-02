AAA Rey de Reyes Notes: Andrade Challenges Omega, Deonna Purrazzo Appears

– Former NXT Champion Andrade appeared via video at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event on Saturday night. In the video, he challenged Kenny Omega to a match for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania. Omega is currently the AAA Mega, AEW World, and Impact World Champion.

The video can be seen below.

– Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo also appeared on the show and challenged new Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache to a title vs. title match at TripleMania. Apache accepted and Purrazzo eventually attacked her.

Highlights are below.