AAA Rey de Reyes Notes: Andrade Challenges Omega, Deonna Purrazzo Appears
– Former NXT Champion Andrade appeared via video at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event on Saturday night. In the video, he challenged Kenny Omega to a match for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania. Omega is currently the AAA Mega, AEW World, and Impact World Champion.
The video can be seen below.
🔥 @AndradeElIdolo ha llegado a #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide y en #ReyDeReyes dejó un mensaje claro:
Va tras el oMegacampeón, @KennyOmegamanX en #TriplemaniaXXIX🔥 pic.twitter.com/KDT0yqRIVI
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 2, 2021
¿Aceptará @KennyOmegamanX el reto de @AndradeElIdolo rumbo a #TriplemaniaXXIX ? 🤔
Tremenda sorpresa que tuvimos esta noche en #ReyDeReyes ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fpWLU0VGIO
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 2, 2021
– Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo also appeared on the show and challenged new Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache to a title vs. title match at TripleMania. Apache accepted and Purrazzo eventually attacked her.
Highlights are below.
Desde @ImpactWrestling, @DeonnaPurrazzo ha venido a retar a la NUEVA Reina de Reinas, @FabyApacheAAA #ReyDeReyes ⚔️ EN VIVO por @canalspace pic.twitter.com/8h1vr6lulL
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 2, 2021
Hello @luchalibreaaa #Virtuosa 👁 pic.twitter.com/tIJcTTJyaZ
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 2, 2021
