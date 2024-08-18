AAA TripleMania 32 CDMX Results 8.17.24: Alberto El Patron Wins Mega Title, More

AAA TripleMania 32 in Mexico City took place on Saturday night, with Alberto El Patron winning the Mega Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the event, per Cagematch.net:

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Lady Flammer def. Faby Apache

* Copa Bardahl Match: Octagon Jr. def. Jessy Queen, E Elegido, Zumbido, El Guapito, La Hiedra, Mr. Iguana, Microman, Estrellita, Mascarita Sagrada, Charly Manson, Heavy Metal, Kenzo Suzuki, Marco Corleone, Pimpinela Escarlata & Alan Stone

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Raj Dhesi & Satnam Singh def. Psycho Clown & Negro Casas and Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno del Mal

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Komander & Laredo Kid

* Casket Match: Vampiro def. El Mesias

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Alberto El Patron def. Nic Nemeth

* Domo De La Muerte: Abismo Negro Jr., Cibernetico, Dark Cuervo, Dark Ozz, Dave The Clown, El Fiscal, Murder Clown, and Panic Clown defeat Psicosis. Psicosis had to unmask as a result.