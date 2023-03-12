AAA Wrestler Cuartero Arrested For Attempted ‘Feminicide’

It was previously reported that CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer accused AAA Trios champion Cuartero of gender violence. AAA and CMLL both issued statements on the matter. A new report has revealed that Cuartero has been arrested for attempted feminicide. He is currently in Reclusorio Oriente. According to the report, he tried to strangle Vaquer.

#ÚLTIMAHORA: Mediante orden de aprehensión, @PDI_FGJCDMX detiene al luchador Cuatrero, como lo adelantamos, por tentativa de #feminicidio a la amazona del @CMLL_OFICIAL @Steph_Vaquer, a quien presuntamente intentó estrangular. Cuatrero ya está en el Reclusorio Oriente. pic.twitter.com/cV73hEE2mN — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) March 11, 2023