AAA Wrestler Cuartero Arrested For Attempted ‘Feminicide’

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lucha Libre AAA FITE

It was previously reported that CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer accused AAA Trios champion Cuartero of gender violence. AAA and CMLL both issued statements on the matter. A new report has revealed that Cuartero has been arrested for attempted feminicide. He is currently in Reclusorio Oriente. According to the report, he tried to strangle Vaquer.

