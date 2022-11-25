wrestling / News
AAW Announces Streaming Details & More For Windy City Classic XVII
AAW Wrestling announced the details behind their upcoming Windy City Classic show. The show takes place tonight and will stream on Highspots.TV; you can see all the details below:
AAW Pro Wrestling presents The Windy City Classic XVII
THIS Friday, November 25th
115 Bourbon Street 3359 W 115th St Merrionette Park, IL
6:00pm – Doors
6:45pm – ALIVE taping
7:30pm – Main Show Bell Time
Front Row Stage – SOLD OUT
Front Row – SOLD OUT
Second Row Stage – SOLD OUT
Second Row – $25
Third Row – $25
General Admission – $20
Tickets on sale at https://aawpro.ticketleap.com/the-windy-city-classic-xvii/dates/Nov-25-2022_at_0730PM
Show will be broadcast live on https://highspots.tv/
1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defends against 2022 JLMT Winner “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin
2. AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defends against Sierra
3. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jah-C & Calvin Tankman defends against former champions Hammerstone & Ace Perry
4. Dog Collar Chain Match: Fred Yehi vs. Manders
5. Bourbon Street Fight: Mike Bennett vs. Hartenbower
6. Blake Christian vs. Zachary Wentz
7. SCHAFF, Russ Jones & Heather Reckless vs. Joe Alonzo, Solomon Tupu & Conan Lycan with Chuck Smooth
8. Ladder Match – Winner Gets A Shot At The Heritage Championship: Ren Jones vs. Nate Webb vs. Gringo Loco vs. Levi Everett vs. Gary Jay vs. Shane Hollister
9. Mance Warner vs. Silas Young
Plus: AAW Heritage Champion: Davey Vega
Card Subject To Change
