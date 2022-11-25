AAW Announces Streaming Details & More For Windy City Classic XVII

AAW Wrestling announced the details behind their upcoming Windy City Classic show. The show takes place tonight and will stream on Highspots.TV; you can see all the details below:

AAW Pro Wrestling presents The Windy City Classic XVII

THIS Friday, November 25th

115 Bourbon Street 3359 W 115th St Merrionette Park, IL

6:00pm – Doors

6:45pm – ALIVE taping

7:30pm – Main Show Bell Time

Front Row Stage – SOLD OUT

Front Row – SOLD OUT

Second Row Stage – SOLD OUT

Second Row – $25

Third Row – $25

General Admission – $20

Tickets on sale at https://aawpro.ticketleap.com/the-windy-city-classic-xvii/dates/Nov-25-2022_at_0730PM

Show will be broadcast live on https://highspots.tv/

1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defends against 2022 JLMT Winner “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

2. AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defends against Sierra

3. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jah-C & Calvin Tankman defends against former champions Hammerstone & Ace Perry

4. Dog Collar Chain Match: Fred Yehi vs. Manders

5. Bourbon Street Fight: Mike Bennett vs. Hartenbower

6. Blake Christian vs. Zachary Wentz

7. SCHAFF, Russ Jones & Heather Reckless vs. Joe Alonzo, Solomon Tupu & Conan Lycan with Chuck Smooth

8. Ladder Match – Winner Gets A Shot At The Heritage Championship: Ren Jones vs. Nate Webb vs. Gringo Loco vs. Levi Everett vs. Gary Jay vs. Shane Hollister

9. Mance Warner vs. Silas Young

Plus: AAW Heritage Champion: Davey Vega

Card Subject To Change

