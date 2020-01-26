AAW In Chicago Results From Last Night: Killer Kross Competes Twice

AAA held an event in Chicago last night, with Killer Kross wrestling twice, before appearing to say goodbye to the crowd. Here are results, via PWinsider:

Karam def. Storm Grayson in a dark match at 3:20

Jordan Oliver def. Jake Lander at 9:54 in a red hot opener. Both guys should be used by AAW whenever they’re available. Every promoter with their ear to the ground should be reaching out to both of these men.

Fred Yehi submits ACH in 16 minutes. Very hard-hitting contest. ACH has some of the loudest chops in all of wrestling. He has not lost a step since returning to the indies. After the match, Jimmy Jacobs recruited Fred Yehi to help him out in his feud against Mance Warner. Jimmy Jacobs is still one of the best promos in the business. This was a great angle.

Ace Austin, Clayton Gainz, & Stephen Wolf def. Nate Webb & The Flip Brothers in 14:23. This match was mostly comedic until Air Wolf and Angel Dorado, the Flip Brothers, began to hit their high spots. Stephen Wolf scored the pin.

AR Fox def. WIllie Mack in 15:37 with a 450 Splash in a first time ever singles match. Lots of huge spots in this match. Mack hit a top rope stunner at one point, but even that wasn’t enough to put Fox away. Fox eventually battled back and flipped his way to victory.

Sami Callihan & Jake Crist def. Juventud Guerrero & Aramis in 13:51 after a low blow and a piledriver from Callihan to Aramis. Juvy was legitimately one of the best workers on the show. He had more energy than most of the wrestlers on the undercard. Aramis is an exciting, up-and-coming luchador that was able to shine with a handful of huge dive spots. Aramis would be a great fixture in the AAW booking plans if they can get him for more shows.

Savannah Stone & Hyan def. Havok & Kimber Lee in 9:03. Havok worked great as a frustrated babyface as both Stone and Hyan did a great job of cutting the ring in half. When Kimber Lee finally made the hot tag, Havok ran roughshod through her opponents. Stone nailed Kimber Lee with a closed fist punch (aided by rings) to get the win.

Killer Kross def. Ace Perry in 1:37 via an Awesome Bomb. Perry came out and declared that he was issuing an open challenge. Kross answered, noted it was Mike Awesome’s birthday, and claimed that someone deserved an Awesome Bomb. That person ended up being Ace Perry.

Jimmy Jacobs was back out with a microphone, requesting the help of Killer Kross, just as he had done with Fred Yehi earlier in the evening. Kross turned him down, and thus Fred Yehi came out and Kross challenged him to a match.

Fred Yehi def. Killer Kross in 10:31. After the match, Killer Kross bowed to all four corners, perhaps signaling that this was his final AAW appearance.

Hakim Zane def. PACO in 14:52 in a street fight to retain the AAW Heritage Championship. PACO is AAW’s version of El Generico or Rey Mysterio (sans the mask) and his underdog struggle has become the best thing on AAW shows over the past few months. This match was terrific. Lots of plunder and blood all while telling a great story. Recommended.

The Besties in the World def. Curt Stallion & Jake Something in 13:44 to retain the AAW Tag Team Championships. This might not be an eye-popping main event to those that don’t follow the promotion, but this felt like a big deal within the context of the promotion. Mat Fitchett is one of the best unsigned acts in wrestling. This match ended the show on a high note.