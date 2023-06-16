AAW Issues Update On Schedule After Primary Venue Shut Down

AAW has given fans an update on their plans and schedule after their main venue was shut down by the city of Chicago. As reported last weekend, Irving Hall was shut down by the city at short notice, which forced the promotion to cancel the event scheduled on Saturday night.

The company issued the following press release (per PWInsider) giving fans an update on what’s next for the company. The release notes that they have booked several upcoming shows at Berwyn Eagles Club, with a search ongoing for their November 25th show:

Update On AAW Going Forward

To start this out, I would like to say THANK YOU to everyone for their support after the incident with Irving Hall this past weekend. It was overwhelming to see the wrestling community come together and have our backs.

For the first time in AAW history, a venue owner’s neglect has brought on the biggest financial hardship we have ever faced. We have been doing business with the owner of the Logan Square Auditorium/Irving Hall since 2015 and it is sad to say, the trust has been broken.

A few weeks prior, we were informed by 115 Bourbon Street that we could no longer have events there. Their insurance company was bought out by a bigger company and they were forced to cancel all boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling events. This wasn’t easy news to take but we will move forward.

These last few days have been tough, stressful, and emotional for everyone in AAW.

We WILL move forward in a positive direction and keep giving you the very best in professional wrestling in the Chicagoland area.

The Berwyn Eagles Club has stepped up and taken on as many dates on our schedule as possible.

Updated Schedule:

July 15th – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

August 31st – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

October 28th – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL (JLMT Double Header)

December 30th – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

We are still looking to fill the November 25th date somewhere. We will keep you posted

If you had season tickets at Logan or Bourbon, we will honor your seats at the Berwyn Eagles Club.

Tickets for July 15th go on sale Monday morning at 10:00am at aawpro.ticketleap.com.

If you own a business, podcast, or anything else and would like to advertise/sponsor AAW, please contact us at [email protected]

Thank you again for your continued support, we won’t let you down.