Abadon Makes Return During AEW Dynamite Dark Match

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Abadon AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Abadon made her return to the ring during the matches held before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping, including Abadon making her first in-ring appearance for AEW since November:

* Abadon, Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

* HOOK def. Serpentico

