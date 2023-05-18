wrestling / News
Abadon Makes Return During AEW Dynamite Dark Match
Abadon made her return to the ring during the matches held before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping, including Abadon making her first in-ring appearance for AEW since November:
* Abadon, Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* HOOK def. Serpentico
Not only did Abadon return from injury tonight, but they were teaming with Willow & Skye Blue.😮 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ygHmZpF4wi
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 17, 2023
Abadon is back teaming up with Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue.
Quite a trio. pic.twitter.com/5BhDUnIF5i
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 17, 2023
